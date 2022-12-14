Illinois Sports Betting Achieves $1 Billion Monthly Handle Club in October

October was a record month for sports betting in Illinois. The Illinois Gaming Board recently released its monthly report for October with the sports wagering handle surpassing $1 billion for the month.

The $1 billion handle breaks the monthly record for the state, a record that was previously set in March 2022 with a $971 million handle. Sports betting became legal in Illinois in 2019.

Three other states have brought in over $1 billion through sports betting in one month, those being New York, New Jersey, and Nevada.

Illinois is one of the top states when it comes to sports betting. The total handle since Illinois online sports betting was legalized is over $16 billion, ranking fourth behind New Jersey, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

It’s a large jump from the September numbers when the handle was $832 million as well as the August handle of $565 million.

Score a $1,000 risk-free bet with BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code SHARP

Illinois Sports Betting Handle Breakdown

In Illinois, there are currently seven sportsbooks open for both in-person and online sports wagering. DraftKings and FanDuel led the pack with just over a $679.5 million handle between th

Here’s a breakdown of the combined handle in October for in-person and online wagering for each of those nine.

Casino Queen ( DraftKings ) — $349,657,118

Grand Victoria ( Caesars Sportsbook ) — $49,892,828

Fairmount Park ( FanDuel ) — $329,856,564

Hawthorne Race Course ( PointsBet ) — $78,843,275

Hollywood Aurora (Barstool Sportsbook) — $56,694,513

Rivers Des Plaines ( BetRivers ) — $114,164,897

Par-A-Dice ( BetMGM ) — $54,182,333

Hollywood Joliet Casino and Argosy Casino only offer in-person sports betting. Their handles were:

Hollywood Joliet — $1,586,398

Argosy — $5,201,050

The record handle comes during a month that included NFL, NBA, NHL, and college football.

Football was the most popular sport across the sportsbooks with a handle of over $358 million and basketball came in with the second-highest handle of just over $114 million.

Sportsbooks contributed over $16 million to the state in tax revenue during the month as well.

With a full sports calendar ahead for the next couple of months, it’s likely that Illinois will continue to see impressive handles going into 2023. It’s also expected that there will be more sportsbooks coming to the state at some point next year.

Claim a $50 free bet plus a 20% deposit match bonus with this DraftKings Illinois Promo Code

More Land-Based Casinos In The Works

Penn Entertainment has plans to replace its two riverboat casinos with land-based casinos in Aurora and Joliet.

Both of the new developments will likely have Barstool Sportsbooks when they open just like the current riverboat casinos. There currently isn’t a date set for when these projects will be completed.

The Aurora development is expected to have a $360 million budget and the plans include a hotel as well as many other features. While the Joliet development will not include hotel rooms it is expected to have an estimated budget of $185 million.

AP Photo/Danny Karnik