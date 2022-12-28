The 2022 Gator Bowl features one of the more intriguing matchups of the college bowl schedule. Notre Dame was one of the more disappointing teams this year, while South Carolina was the poster child for a roller coaster squad. Let’s take a look at the Gator Bowl betting odds preview.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Game Details

Who: No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When: Friday, Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Where: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

This will be the 76th edition of the Gator Bowl, running every year since 1946. South Carolina played in the first Gator Bowl and is 0-4 in its appearances. This will be the first time since 2003 that Notre Dame will be in the Gator Bowl. The Fighting Irish is 1-2 in the Gator Bowl.

Gator Bowl Odds and Betting Trends

Here are the betting odds for the 2022 Gator Bowl from Caesars Sportsbook, as of Dec. 28.

Team Spread Moneyline Total South Carolina +2 (-110) +115 Over 52 (-110) Notre Dame -2 (-110) -135 Under 52 (-110)

This game has seen some slight movement since the odds opened at the beginning of the month. The Irish opened as 4.5-point favorites on both FanDuel and DraftKings with the total sitting at 53.

At the time of this writing, some online sportsbooks have this spread at Notre Dame +2.5 and the over/under at 51.5. It’s always a good idea to check multiple platforms to make sure you’re getting the best lines and odds for the bet you want to place.

Here are some betting trends you can consider when putting down a wager on the Gator Bowl:

Notre Dame is 6-6 against the spread (ATS)

Notre Dame’s over-under record is 7-5

The Fighting Irish are tied for the 15th-worst cover percentage as a favorite at 28.6% with a record of 2-5

South Carolina is 7-5 ATS

The Gamecock’s over-under record is also 7-5

South Carolina has covered spreads by an average of 4.1-points per game, the 21st-best mark in the country

As the underdog, South Carolina is 4-3 ATS

Which Players Aren’t Playing in the Gator Bowl?

While we don’t have confirmed injury information just yet, we do know which players have either opted out or hit the transfer portal.

Notre Dame

The key players who won’t be suiting up for the Irish include tight end Michael Mayer and edge rusher Isaiah Foskey. Mayer is all but guaranteed to have his name called in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, potentially as a top-10 selection. Foskey is trending up and looks to be an early second-round pick in April.

Quarterback Drew Pyne, who started 10 games, hit the transfer portal and has since committed to play at Arizona State next season. Tyler Buchner will be under center for Notre Dame in his first game since being injured in the disastrous loss to Marshall.

Other transfers include tight end Cane Berrong, defensive lineman Jacob Lacey, linebacker Osita Ekwonu, cornerback Jayden Bellamy, and wide receiver Joe Wilkins.

South Carolina

The Gamecocks have a projected first-round player of their own in cornerback Cam Smith who will also forego the Gator Bowl to prepare for the draft. Other defensive opt-outs include lineman Zacch Pickens, corner Darius Rush, and safety Devonni Reed. Edge rusher Gilber Edmond is hitting the transfer portal.

South Carolina will also be without a handful of key offensive pieces, including leading running back MarShawn Lloyd and Jaheim Bell, both of whom entered the transfer portal. Bell has landed in Florida State while Lloyd is still looking for a home.

AP Photo/Michael Conroy