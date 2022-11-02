Four major sportsbooks have announced Ohio sports betting bonuses that are available before online wagering launches on Jan. 1. The best part of it all is you can claim all four and add $600 in free bets to your accounts to get started.

Following the lead of DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, and Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM Sportsbook has opened its BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code, which gets new customers $200 in free bets for launch day.

Claim $200 in free bets with BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code

Online sports betting in Ohio will launch one second into the New Year, on Jan. 1, 2023. By that time, it’s anticipated that as many as a dozen online sportsbooks will be available in the state. With pre-registration, Ohioans can secure a bonus before the market opens, though betting will have to wait.

Draftkings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, and Caesars Sportsbook are also offering free bets for customers in Ohio in the form of free betting credits.

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code: Claim $200 in Free Bets

If you sign up for BetMGM Ohio before Ohio launches sports betting, you will receive $200 in free bets on launch day.

The bonus will be awarded in the form of eight $25 free bets that can be used on any sporting event, including Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns regular season games, or the Ohio State Buckeyes College Football Playoff game if they make it to that stage.

New customers will not be allowed to pair this offer of $200 free bets with BetMGM Sportsbook’s ongoing new customer offer of a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Caesars Ohio Promo Code SHARPBETTIX: Claim a $100 Free Bet

The Caesars Sportsbook offer is slightly different from the others in that it gives your free betting credit in one lump sum rather than breaking it up into multiple wagers. To qualify for the Caesars Ohio Promo Code, you must deposit at least $20.

In addition to the free big bet, new customers will receive entry into nine weekly drawings that will give the winners free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets. Beginning on Friday, Nov. 4, Caesars will draw five winners each week. There will be one drawing every Friday. Even if you don’t sign up before the first drawing, you will be eligible for all of the drawings that occur after you sign up.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Claim $200 in Free Bets

DraftKings is giving $200 in free bets with its Ohio Promo Code. Follow these steps to get it:

Download the DraftKings Ohio sports betting app for Android or iOS

Successfully complete registration by verifying your identity, age and that you are in Ohio

Use the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code link to get the promo offer

Once you complete those steps, you’ll receive $200 in free bets from DraftKings, which you can use starting Jan. 1, 2023. No code is required, simply use this DraftKings Ohio promo code link.

No deposit is required to receive the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code. When DraftKings launches and starts accepting wagers, you can make your first deposit, and also claim the DraftKings new-user offer (one free $50 bet AND a 20% deposit match up to $1,000).

Win a Free $100,000 Bet

You can also enter to win a $100,000 wager from DraftKings when you register with the sportsbook in Ohio. You will actually automatically be entered into the drawing that will award five new customers in Ohio a free $100,000 bet.

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Claim $100 in Free Bets

Similar to DraftKings, FanDuel Ohio is offering new Ohio users free bets. With FanDuel you’ll get $100 in free bets deposited into your account on Jan. 1, 2023.

You don’t even have to make a deposit. Simply download FanDuel Ohio (available free in the App Store and on Google Play), register with our exclusive FanDuel Ohio promo code link, and blammo! you’re eligible for the $100, which you’ll get on day 1 of legal sports betting in Ohio.

Special note: for FanDuel’s Ohio Promo Code offer (which actually doesn’t require a promo code), your free bets must be used within 30 days of issuance. That means you’ll need to use that $100 in free bets by Jan. 31, 2023.

During January, you’ll have several options for betting on NFL Playoffs, or you could use your free bets on NBA, NHL, or NCAA Basketball.

How Ohio Free Bets Work

A few things to note about free sports bets:

When a sportsbook gives you free betting credits it usually comes in $20 or $25 bets. For example, if you receive $100 in free bets, the sportsbook will likely issue five $20 bets or four $25 bets. You may be required to use them separately. Consult the details of the offer.

Your free bets must be wagered before they produce cash value.

Once you wager your free bets and win, only the winning amount of that bet may be withdrawn.

Free bets have an expiration date, usually 7-30 days. Take note of the expiration date when you get your free betting credits. Use them before that date, or lose them.

A sportsbook may limit the types of bets you can make with free betting credits. You will not be able to wager a futures bet with free bets from an Ohio Promo Code, and you often will not be able to use them in a parlay bet. Read the details of your offer before placing a wager.

Often, free bets must be used as your first bet with a sportsbook. This may vary.

Once you wager a free bet, anything you win is yours, but if you lose, that was free betting money and your balance does not diminish.

What are Ohio Promo Codes for Sports Betting?

There are bound to be several more sports betting promo codes available in Ohio before the market launches on New Year’s Day in 2023. DraftKings, FanDuel, and Caesars were the first to reveal betting promotional codes, but other sportsbooks are sure to follow.

As many as 18 sportsbooks can operate in Ohio, according to licensing rules set by the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That means bettors in Ohio, and sports bettors from neighboring states like Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, who find themselves in Ohio, will likely be able to register and place wagers with other well-known sports betting brands like BetMGM, PointsBet, and more.

When additional Ohio promo codes are released, we’ll list them here on Midwest Sharp, to assist you in your sports betting strategy, and help you find all the free bets and offers available to you in Ohio.

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete