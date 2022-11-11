Sports fans in Illinois, Kansas, and Louisiana can add to their betting profile with $200 in free bets from BetMGM during the NFL season when any team scores a touchdown in a game they bet on. All you have to do is wager $10 and then sit back and wait for any player to get into the end zone.

Claim $200 in free bets with BetMGM Bonus Code SHARP

This offer is for new users of BetMGM Sportsbook in those three states only (Illinois, Louisiana, and Kansas). Once you register, make a deposit, and use the bonus code SHARP. Your first bet on any NFL game will be eligible for $200 in free betting credit.

What’s nice about this offer from BetMGM is that it doesn’t matter if you win or lose your wager. All you need is a TD scored by either team: offense, defense, special teams, it all counts. Once a TD is scored, BOOM! you win $200 in free bets.

The last time an NFL game had zero touchdowns was in November 2021, when the Jaguars defeated the Bills, 9-6.

How to Claim $200 in Free Bets With BetMGM Bonus Code SHARP

Here’s how the BetMGM Bonus Code offer works:

Register with BetMGM in one of three states: Illinois, Kansas, or Louisiana

in one of three states: Illinois, Kansas, or Louisiana Make a deposit

Use Bonus Code SHARP to opt-in to the NFL $200 free bets offer

to opt-in to the NFL $200 free bets offer Submit a wager on any NFL game either for the moneyline or spread

If a touchdown is scored in that game by either team, you get $200 in Free Bets from BetMGM

Your free betting credit of $200 will be deposited into your BetMGM sportsbook account following the completion of your qualifying NFL game. This $200 free bets offer is only being offered to sports bettors in Illinois, Louisiana, and Kansas. It’s only good for new users of BetMGM. You can download BetMGM Sportsbook from Google Play for Android OR the App Store for Apple and iOS.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions — Sunday, Nov. 13, Noon CT

Some NFL observers will insist that when it comes to inter-division rivalry games, the records don’t matter. That might never be more true than this season with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, who rest at the bottom of the NFC North.

Oddsmakers at BetMGM have made the Bears three-point favorites at -105 odds for the Nov. 13 game at Soldier Field. That means those who think Detroit might keep this game close or even win, could take three points (at -115) and place their wager.

A bet on either the Bears or Lions is far from a sure thing, but it will be a winner if either team finds the end zone for a touchdown in what promises to be cool, windy conditions on the shore of Lake Michigan. If you bet on the game and a TD is scored, you’ll win $200 in free bets from BetMGM.

That makes it a no-brainer to wager on your favorite Bears or the Lions in this 185th meeting between the rivals from what was formerly known as “The Black and Blue Division,” but now feels like the “Sad and Sorry Division.”

More Bonuses are Available at BetMGM Sportsbook

You have many ways to get bonuses and offers from BetMGM. Here are the other promotions being run by the popular sportsbook.

NFL Risk-Free One Game Parlay Insurance

This is perfect for avid NFL bettors who like to build one-game parlays for their weekly football betting. Each Monday, Thursday, and Sunday of the regular season, you’ll get your BetMGM One-Game Parlay stake back if your NFL bet loses. This offer is good for one One-Game Parlay wager and is open to all users of BetMGM Sportsbook.

NFL First Touchdown Scored Insurance

One of the most exciting player prop bets for the NFL is “first TD scorer,” and with this offer from BetMGM, you’ll get a chance at a do-over if your wager doesn’t hit. Every Monday and Thursday, BetMGM will give your original bet amount back to you in the form of a free bet if your First TD Scorer bet loses.

Parlay Plus for Any Sport

This is like a boost for your parlay betting. When you use BetMGM to place a parlay bet of between 4 and 7 legs on any game in any sport, you’ll earn up to 40% more on your winning parlays when you opt in.

NBA One Game Parlay Insurance

This is an exclusive all-season NBA offer from BetMGM. Submit a betting slip with a One-Game Parlay that has four or more legs, and you get up to $25 back in Free Bets if your wager only misses one leg of the parlay.

For example: place a five-leg one-game parlay on the Lakers vs. Bulls, and if you’re correct on four of the legs, you get $25 in free bets even though your parlay lost.

NHL One Game Parlay Insurance

This is the same as the NBA One Game Parlay Insurance offer. If you miss on only one leg of your parlay (of four or more legs), you get $25 in Free Bets from BetMGM Illinois or whichever eligible state you place your bet in.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh