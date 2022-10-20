Ohio Sports Betting Bonuses: FanDuel, DraftKings Giving Away Free Bets

DraftKings Ohio and FanDuel Ohio have announced the promo codes available for Ohio sports betting. In the coming days, weeks, and months, Ohio promo codes from other sportsbooks are sure to join that list in giving away free bets to new customers. The best part is, if you’re in Ohio you can claim both offers.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Link | Free Bets Giveaways | FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Link

Ohio will launch online sports betting one second into the New Year, on Jan. 1, 2023. By that time, it’s anticipated that as many as a dozen online sportsbooks will be available in the state. With pre-registration, Ohioans can secure a bonus before the market opens, though betting will have to wait. Draftkings and FanDuel are both offering free bets for customers in Ohio in the form of free betting credits.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: How to Claim

DraftKings is giving $200 in free bets with its Ohio Promo Code. Follow these steps to get it:

Download the DraftKings Ohio sports betting app for Android or iOS

Successfully complete registration by verifying your identity, age and that you are in Ohio

Use the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code link to get the promo offer

Once you complete those steps, you’ll receive $200 in free bets from DraftKings, which you can use starting Jan. 1, 2023. No code is required, simply use this DraftKings Ohio promo code link.

No deposit is required to receive the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code. When DraftKings launches and starts accepting wagers, you can make your first deposit, and also claim the DraftKings new-user offer (one free $50 bet AND a 20% deposit match up to $1,000).

Win a Free $100,000 Bet

You can also enter to win a $100,000 wager from DraftKings when you register with the sportsbook in Ohio. You will actually automatically be entered into the drawing that will award five new customers in Ohio a free $100,000 bet.

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: How to Claim

Similar to DraftKings, FanDuel Ohio is offering new Ohio users free bets. With FanDuel you’ll get $100 in free bets deposited into your account on Jan. 1, 2023.

You don’t even have to make a deposit. Simply download FanDuel Ohio (available free in the App Store and on Google Play), register with our exclusive FanDuel Ohio promo code link, and blammo! you’re eligible for the $100, which you’ll get on day 1 of legal sports betting in Ohio.

Special note: for FanDuel’s Ohio Promo Code offer (which actually doesn’t require a promo code), your free bets must be used within 30 days of issuance. That means you’ll need to use that $100 in free bets by Jan. 31, 2023.

During January, you’ll have several options for betting on NFL Playoffs, or you could use your free bets on NBA, NHL, or NCAA Basketball.

How Ohio Free Bets Work

A few things to note about free sports bets:

When a sportsbook gives you free betting credits it usually comes in $20 or $25 bets. For example, if you receive $100 in free bets, the sportsbook will likely issue five $20 bets or four $25 bets. You may be required to use them separately. Consult the details of the offer.

Your free bets must be wagered before they produce cash value.

Once you wager your free bets and win, only the winning amount of that bet may be withdrawn.

Free bets have an expiration date, usually 7-30 days. Take note of the expiration date when you get your free betting credits. Use them before that date, or lose them.

A sportsbook may limit the types of bets you can make with free betting credits. You will not be able to wager a futures bet with free bets from an Ohio Promo Code, and you often will not be able to use them in a parlay bet. Read the details of your offer before placing a wager.

Often, free bets must be used as your first bet with a sportsbook. This may vary.

Once you wager a free bet, anything you win is yours, but if you lose, that was free betting money and your balance does not diminish.

What are Ohio Promo Codes for Sports Betting?

There are bound to be several more sports betting promo codes available in Ohio before the market launches on New Year’s Day in 2023. DraftKings and FanDuel were the first to reveal betting promotional codes, but other sportsbooks are sure to follow.

As many as 18 sportsbooks can operate in Ohio, according to licensing rules set by the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That means bettors in Ohio, and sports bettors from neighboring states like Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, who find themselves in Ohio, will likely be able to register and place wagers with other well-known sports betting brands like BetMGM, Caesars, PointsBet, and more.

When additional Ohio promo codes are released, we’ll list them here on Midwest Sharp, to assist you in your sports betting strategy, and help you find all the free bets and offers available to you in Ohio.