After the Chicago Bulls got off to a hot start at the beginning of the 2021-2022 season, they sputtered down the stretch before getting smacked in their final three playoff games. The Bulls will already be missing a key piece to start the 2022-2023 season. It was feared Lonzo Ball could miss the entire season, but there has been recent positive news that he could return at some point.

Can the Bulls return to the postseason? Here’s what the top online sportsbooks have to say about the Chicago Bulls 2022-2023 playoff odds.

Chicago Bulls Odds to Make the Playoffs

DraftKings Caesars FanDuel Bulls Playoff Odds Yes (-130)

No (+110) Yes (-110)

No (-120) Yes (-124)

No (+102)

It’s interesting here that Caesars Sportsbook has the Bulls slightly favored to miss the playoffs while the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook have Chicago making it, albeit by a slim margin. Because of that, Caesars has the best price for those wanting to back the Bulls.

We can take the odds listed above and convert them to an implied probability. From -110 to -130 to make the playoffs, the range of implied probabilities is 52.4% to 56.5%.

Missing the 2022-23 playoffs, on the other hand, comes out to a range of 47.6% to 54.6%. If you think Chicago misses out on the postseason, you’d want to head to DraftKings to place that bet.

The Road to the Playoffs

It’s no secret that the fate of the Bulls depends on the health of their top players. Last year, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and Patrick Williams combined to miss nearly 170 games. With Ball expected to miss several months, this team is already starting on shaky grounds.

Sources: There is confidence in Bulls guard Lonzo Ball's ability to return this season following left knee surgery on Wednesday that doctors believe addressed the issue. Ball is expected to miss at least a few months. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2022

In his absence, the Bulls will turn to youngster Ayo Dosunmu and free agent acquisition Goran Dragić.

Patrick Williams will bring a much-needed defensive boost as he returns to the lineup after playing just 17 games last season and Andre Drummond will be a really nice option behind Nikola Vučević.

Looking outside of Chicago, it certainly doesn’t help the team is playing in a division headlined by the Milwaukee Bucks who FanDuel has as the betting favorites to win the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers also made some big-time moves after making huge strides from the 2020 season.

Outside of the division, the East is stacked in general with the likes of the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat.

Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire