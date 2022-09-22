It’s been a while since the Detroit Lions looked formidable, particularly on offense. They’re 1-1 entering Week 3, but Lions fans are extremely impressed with this much-improved offense. They travel to Minnesota on Sunday, Sept. 25, to face the 1-1 Vikings in an NFC North duel.

There are a ton of players capable of racking up large stats between these two teams’ offenses, which is why we picked out a few Lions vs. Vikings prop bets from top Michigan online sportsbooks that bettors should consider wagering on.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds

Despite being the second highest-scoring team in the NFL through two weeks, Detroit – priced between +200 and +210 on the moneyline against Minnesota – has to overcome being 5.5- to 6-point underdogs against Minnesota – priced between –245 and –250 on the moneyline– this Sunday.

With an average over/under point total of 53, we expect this contest to produce lofty stat lines, which make for large Over props.

Sportsbook Point Spread Moneyline Total BetMGM Lions +6 (-110)

Vikings –6 (-110) Lions +200

Vikings –250 Over 52.5 (-110)

Under 52.5 (-110) FanDuel Lions +5.5 (-108)

Vikings –5.5 (-112) Lions +205

Vikings –250 Over 53.5 (-106)

Under 53.5 (-114) DraftKings Lions +6 (-110)

Vikings –6 (-110) Lions +210

Vikings –250 Over 53 (-110)

Under 53 (-110) Caesars Lions +6 (-110)

Vikings –6 (-110) Lions +205

Vikings –250 Over 52.5 (-110)

Under 52.5 (-110)

Lions vs. Vikings Props & TD Scorer Bets

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota WR

Over 7.5 Receptions, (+110, Caesars

Over 95.5 Receiving Yards (–115, DraftKings

Anytime TD (–155, Caesars)

We’re pushing all of our chips to the middle of the table for Justin Jefferson. After getting owned by Philly corner Darius Slay – the Week 2 NFC Defensive Player of the Week – last week, Minnesota’s All-Pro receiver will now enjoy a juicy matchup against a soft Lions secondary that allows the sixth most passing yards in the NFL.

Jefferson has treated Detroit’s defense as his personal playground in the past, posting stat lines of 9/133/0, 7/124/0, and 11/182/0 in his past three meetings.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit WR

Over 70.5 Receiving Yards (–115, BetMGM

Anytime TD (+113, Caesars)

It’s official. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a bona fide stud receiver. The promising 22-year-old broke out late last season and has carried his success into 2022 with 180 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns through two games.

We’re confident in St. Brown because of his consistently high floor. Detroit’s top pass catcher has accumulated eight-plus catches, 64-plus receiving yards, and at least one touchdown in each of his last six games going back to Week 15 last year.

Scoring points on Minnesota hasn’t been a walk in the park for opposing offenses, but racking up yards against The Purple and Gold has been quite easy. And whether or not you fear the Vikings’ defense, it’s hard to fade St. Brown’s hot streak.

Jared Goff, Detroit QB

Under 2.5 Rushing Yards (–110, DraftKings)

Jared Goff fits the “pocket passer” description better than most quarterbacks in the league, and his low rushing production fully demonstrates that. Goff ran for nine and -2 yards in two contests this season, which tells us that this bet might be a toss-up. However, his true immobility was on full display last season, when he finished with under three rushing yards in six of his final seven games.

He would likely need just one run – probably on a broken play – to eclipse the 2.5-yard mark, but that won’t be easy against a fierce Vikings pass rush.

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn