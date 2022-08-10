Chicago White Sox Odds To Win AL Central Title

The Chicago White Sox are among Major League Baseball’s most disappointing teams. The Pale Hose opened +1100 to win the World Series — the same price the MLB-leading New York Yankees drew. Oddsmakers also considered them a shoo-in to win the American League Central.

Betting on Chicago White Sox odds to top the division was supposed to be an easy win. As sports fans know though, the game of baseball doesn’t always follow the script.

No disrespect to the White Sox organization, but they’re not a ballclub that fancies itself a perennial World Series contender. They’ve qualified for the playoffs two seasons running, and their window to win appeared wide open in the spring. It’s certainly not shut, but climbing to the top of the division is their surest way to qualify for October baseball.

Chicago White Sox Odds To Win American League Central

The White Sox range +145 to +160 across some of the industry’s top sports betting apps to win the division.

DraftKings Sportsbook, for example, is responsible for the short-end of those prices. It’s also relatively bullish compared to other sports betting brands on the White Sox emerging as the cream of the crop in the AL Central.

SPORTSBOOK DraftKings BetMGM Caesars Chicago White Sox +150 +195 +180 Minnesota Twins +170 +145 +160 Cleveland Guardians +210 +200 +200 Detroit Tigers 1,000-to-1 1,000-to-1 1,000-to-1 Kansas City Royals 1,000-to-1 1,000-to-1 1,500-to-1

As of Aug. 10, Chicago trails the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Indians in the standings. Here are the AL Central standings for the top three teams.

Cleveland 57-52

Minnesota 57-52

Chicago 56-54

The White Sox’ chances took a big hit this week when SS Tim Anderson suffered an injury that will keep him out for the majority of the stretch run.

Tim will undergo surgery on Thursday in Chicago in a procedure to be performed by hand specialist Dr. John Fernandez of Midwest Orthopedics at RUSH, Oakbrook Surgery Center, and is expected to miss approximately six weeks. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 9, 2022

White Sox Bring Pros And Cons To the Diamond

The White Sox are hovering around .500 and have simply failed to perform at a high level over extended stretches of play. They entered action on Aug. 10 1.5 games games behind the first-place Twins and Indians and 2.5 games out of the third and final Wild Card spot. It’s easy to take a glance at the White Sox’s season up to this point and identify their glaring weakness.

They’ve simply kicked the ball too often for a team with eyes on a deep October run. Their 68 errors are the fourth-most and their .983 fielding percentage is tied for fourth worst. It’s an area that needs to be cleaned to a significant degree.

On the positive side, the White Sox rank top five in batting average and hits; and their pitching staff ranks top six in strikeouts. There are plenty of improvements the White Sox can make right now, but making quality contact and missing opposing bats is a good place to start.

Will Chicago White Sox Reemerge As Division Favorite?

That’s ultimately up to them and their on-field production, but the ingredients are certainly present to make that answer ‘yes’. A couple more weeks of quality play will prompt oddsmakers to reconsider their position on White Sox futures. They certainly have the talent to achieve that. Quality players are listed up and down the roster — both in the lineup and the pitching rotation.

First baseman Jose Abreu, designated hitter Andrew Vaughn, and outfielder Luis Robert each have double-digit home runs while batting .298 or better. (Roberts is on the injured list with blurry vision.) Meanwhile, 26-year-old right-hander Dylan Cease has been one of the game’s best starting pitchers since the end of May. Fellow right-handed starters Lucas Giolito and Michael Kopech are in the midst of up-and-down seasons, but in a vacuum, both are capable of overpowering opposing lineups.

The big wild card in the equation could have been the Aug. 2 trade deadline., but the White Sox were quiet. Even without any big moves and the injury to Anderson, the White Sox are talented enough to make up the small deficit and win the AL Central.

