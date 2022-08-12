As the dog days of summer bring a lull in major professional sports action, that also means a drop in betting activity. In an attempt to keep customers engaged — and money coming in — sportsbooks have to be more creative than simply offering new user bonuses.

BetMGM Sportsbook is doing this by offering “Title Town Specials” which groups together teams by city and gives odds that one of them brings home a trophy. Which teams are included for Chicago and what do the odds look like?

Claim a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 with BetMGM Bonus Code SHARP

BetMGM Windy City Title Town Special

As one of the more unique Illinois online sportsbook offerings, the Windy City Special comes in at +1200 odds if any of the following four teams win their respective championship:

Chicago Cubs win 2022 World Series

OR Chicago Bears win Super Bowl 57

OR Chicago Bulls win the 2022-2023 NBA Finals

OR Chicago Blackhawks win the 2022-2023 Stanley Cup

The Title Town Specials work like a reverse parlay. Instead of needing all four “legs” to hit, only one of these Chicago teams needs to win their championship for you to cash your ticket. This is also why the odds may seem lower than you might expect.

At +1200, a $50 bet would result in a profit of $600 if successful.

Odds for Chicago Teams to Win a Title

Chicago Cubs 2022 World Series: 5,000-to-1

Chicago Bears Super Bowl 57: 100-to-1

Chicago Bulls 2022-23 NBA Finals: 40-to-1

Chicago Blackhawks 2022-23 Stanley Cup: 500-to-1

If we convert these odds to probabilities, the Bulls present the best shot for the BetMGM Windy City special with a 2.44% chance to win the NBA Finals. Even if Henry Rowengartner shows up for the Cubs this year, they’re already out of contention. The Bears are at the beginning of a rebuild and the Blackhawks were one of the worst teams in hockey last year.

Unfortunately for Chicago sports fans, the White Sox are not included in this wager because they are the most likely local team to win a championship in the near future.

Chicago’s Championship History

The four Chicago teams included in BetMGM’s Title Town Special have combined for 16 championships. If you want to include the pre-Super Bowl titles between the Bears and Chicago Cardinals, we can bump that number up to 26 if it makes you feel better).

While 16 championships sound great, only four of them have come in the 21st century. Thanks to the Blackhawks’ incredible nine-year run, they are responsible for three of the four. Obviously, the fourth came on the back of a historic World Series title by the Cubs in 2016.

With the current state of Chicago sports, you’re better off just placing a straight wager on the Bulls to win the upcoming NBA Finals. At +4000, your payout would be $1,400 more for the same $50 bet mentioned above.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh