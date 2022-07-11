What to Expect When FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Launches in January

Legal sports betting is up and running in a number of Midwestern states, including Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois. Ohio is next on that list, with its legal sports betting market set to launch on Jan. 1, 2023. Ohioans will be free to wager at retail sportsbooks and mobile sportsbook apps.

The application process began in June. Brands are putting in the necessary paces to receive licensure in the Buckeye State. When Ohio’s legal sports betting market launches, prospective bettors will have a number of sportsbook apps to consider.

There’s no need for Ohioans to feel pressure to select only one sportsbook. Even so, FanDuel Sportsbook resides among the top platforms ticketed for Ohio’s borders. Prospective bettors are understandably anxious to place wagers. In the meantime, they can learn what they should expect from the top-of-the-line sports betting app.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: No Sweat First Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook is active in a number of states that have launched legal sports betting. Ohio joins a list that includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana, West Virginia, Colorado, Illinois, Tennessee, Michigan, Virginia, Arizona, Connecticut, New York, Louisiana, and Wyoming.

Sportsbooks maintain ongoing promotions throughout the year for all users. However, they also commonly offer promotional bonuses to incentivize new members to register with their platform. Though FanDuel has not announced a bonus offer for the Buckeye State, Ohioans likely will have access to FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000.

With FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet promotion, a user’s initial wager — up to $1,000 — refunds in the event that it loses. Returned funds hit a users’ FanDuel accounts within 72 hours in the form of site credits.

All markets on the FanDuel Sportsbook are eligible to earn the promotional bonus. Refunded bets may be used to wager on any market available on the app with the exception of Round Robin and Same Game Parlays.

Prospective bettors owe it to themselves to pay attention to the bonus offers and their terms. Overall, they’re a great way for new bettors to get their feet wet without the same magnitude of risk.

It’s also key to understand how to maximize the promotion’s value. For example, welcome bonuses most typically apply to an initial wager or deposit. Bettors should be sure to consider the terms and conditions before committing to any deposits or wagers.

FanDuel Sportsbook Ratings: How Does it Rank Among its Peers?

FanDuel Sportsbook is available for both Apple and Android users across a number of platforms — including desktop, mobile devices, and tablets.

Apple/iOS users can find and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app at the App Store, where it’s collected robust ratings. The mobile betting app earns 4.8 stars across 584,000-plus ratings.

Sports betting apps didn’t make their way to the Google Play Store — the destination for Android users to download FanDuel Sportsbook — until more recently, so the mobile sportsbook has fewer than 100,000 reviews, but has earned 4.7 stars across those ratings.

The mobile sports betting landscape is competitive with a lot of brands entering new and current markets. Every brand, not just FanDuel, does its part to stand out amongst its peers, something FanDuel Sportsbook accomplishes thanks to a deep set of features, sharp interface, and quality operating function.

Bettors wagering through FanDuel will find odds for a deep selection of sports offerings, including domestic (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.), international (soccer, rugby, F1, etc.), and even niche competitions like darts and billiards.

Ohio Sports Betting Operator Application And Licensing Update

The Ohio Casino Control Commission reviews and grants licenses leading up to Ohio’s Jan. 1, 2023 sports betting launch.

The most recent batch of applications includes FanDuel Sportsbook along with upstart sportsbook brand Fanatics. When Jan. 1, 2023 arrives, FanDuel will be alongside a number of other high-end brands poised to provide quality mobile and in-person experiences to bettors throughout the state.

The list of FanDuel’s eventual counterparts in Ohio’s sports betting industry includes DraftKings, Betfred, PointsBet, and Barstool, and that list continues to grow.

Additionally, the Cincinnati Bengals applied for a Type A license that would allow them to possibly open a retail sportsbook at Paul Brown Stadium. In total, those residing in Ohio will have up to 25 mobile brands and 40 retail sportsbooks at their disposal.

