Chicago White Sox Odds To Win AL Central Title

The Chicago White Sox are among Major League Baseball’s most disappointing teams. The Pale Hose opened +1100 to win the World Series — the same price the MLB-leading New York Yankees drew. Oddsmakers also considered them a shoo-in to win the American League Central.

Betting on Chicago White Sox odds to top the division was supposed to be an easy win. As sports fans know though, the game of baseball doesn’t always follow the script.

No disrespect to the White Sox organization, but they’re not a ballclub that fancies itself a perennial World Series contender. They’ve qualified for the playoffs two seasons running, and their window to win appeared wide open in the spring. It’s certainly not shut, but climbing to the top of the division is their surest way to qualify for October baseball.

Chicago White Sox Odds To Win American League Central

The White Sox range +120 to +155 across some of the industry’s top sports betting apps to win the division.

DraftKings Sportsbook, for example, is responsible for the short-end of those prices. It’s also relatively bullish compared to other sports betting brands on the White Sox emerging as the cream of the crop in the AL Central.

SPORTSBOOK DraftKings BetMGM Caesars Minnesota Twins +115 +115 +110 Chicago White Sox +120 +130 +150 Cleveland Guardians +450 +400 +400 Detroit Tigers +80000 +50000 +50000 Kansas City Royals +90000 +100000 +100000

Chicago trails the Minnesota Twins in the standings and on division-champion odds boards. The White Sox entered July with a record of 35-39. That’s a far cry from what pundits and prognosticators projected from a team that — presumably — maintains World Series hopes.

And speaking of Fall Classic prices, oddsmakers favor the White Sox over the Twins on World Series odds tables. This is easier to digest when considering the 13-9 mark the White Sox compiled over July’s first 22 games. The Twins are 9-8 in 17 contests. If the improvement is more trend than mirage, the White Sox will threaten to overtake their rivals for the division crown.

White Sox Bring Pros And Cons To the Diamond

The White Sox are hovering around .500 and have simply failed to perform at a high level over extended stretches of play. They entered action on July 26 four games behind the first-place Twins and 3.5 games out of the third and final Wild Card spot. It’s easy to take a glance at the White Sox’s season up to this point and identify their glaring weakness.

They’ve simply kicked the ball too often for a team with eyes on a deep October run. Their 63 errors are tied for second-most and their .982 fielding percentage is tied for second worst. Whether they address this fatal flaw via trade or in-house adjustments remains to be seen. Either way, it’s an area that needs to be cleaned to a significant degree.

On the positive side, the White Sox rank top three in batting average and hits; and their pitching staff ranks top five in strikeouts. There are plenty of improvements the White Sox can make right now, but making quality contact and missing opposing bats is a good place to start.

Will Chicago White Sox Reemerge As Division Favorite?

That’s ultimately up to them and their on-field production, but the ingredients are certainly present to make that answer ‘yes’. A couple more weeks of quality play will prompt oddsmakers to reconsider their position on White Sox futures. They certainly have the talent to achieve that. Quality players are listed up and down the roster — both in the lineup and the pitching rotation.

First baseman Jose Abreu, designated hitter Andrew Vaughn, and outfielder Luis Robert each have double-digit home runs while batting .298 or better. (Roberts is on the injured list with blurry vision.) Meanwhile, 26-year-old right-hander Dylan Cease has been one of the game’s best starting pitchers since the end of May. Fellow right-handed starters Lucas Giolito and Michael Kopech are in the midst of up-and-down seasons, but in a vacuum, both are capable of overpowering opposing lineups.

The big wild card in the equation is the Aug. 2 trade deadline. The White Sox may not have the game’s deepest farm system — far from it, actually — but contending teams often find a way to improve their rosters nonetheless. Barring an absolute implosion, fans and bettors should anticipate the South Siders to add a piece or two via trade.

They don’t have the ammo to make a blockbuster splash, so we’re not talking about Juan Soto landing in The Chi. Even a modest spark, however, can get the White Sox firing on all cylinders and propel them to the top of the AL Central.

