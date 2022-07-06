Tale as old as time…every Bears fan asks the question every year. Like certain other Chicago teams, the Bears seem locked in a constant rebuild loop, recycling quarterbacks and head coaches every few years.

The cycle rarely changes. The Bears appoint a new head coach and/or draft a new quarterback. Fans rally behind the newcomer—sometimes out of genuine respect and sometimes out of sheer necessity. Then, the Bears crumble into (at best) a middling season.

Last year it played out like clockwork. Coach Matt Nagy lost the faith of the Windy City fandom with his game of quarterback roulette, leaving rookie QB Justin Fields to flounder when we needed him most. Top it off with terrible communication and rumors of low locker room morale, and you’ve got quite the recipe for disaster. Indeed, the Bears limped to a 6-11 record last season, placing third in the NFC North ahead of only the 3-13 Lions.

It’s not exactly a Cinderella story, but Bears fans will regardless ask one question as we approach the 2022-23 NFL season: Is this our year?

If it is, sports bettors can get some great prices at all of Illinois’ sports betting apps.

Big Changes

The “Fire Nagy” chants must’ve resonated. In January, the Bears ousted Nagy and replaced him with Matt Eberflus — the 17th head coach in franchise history. Rounding out the coaching staff are offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, defensive coordinator Alan Williams, and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower. Ryan Poles joined the front office as general manager on the heels of a 13-season stint with the Chiefs.

Roster shuffling in the off-season led to a few big moves. Khalil Mack was traded to the Chargers, and the Bears released QB Nick Foles before signing Bills and Raiders vet Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal.

Other roster moves combined with the front office shake-ups make the Monsters of the Midway unrecognizable compared to seasons past, emblematic of the constant rebuild. But there’s a glimmer of hope. Morale and communication seem better than they’ve been in years at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears WR Darnell Mooney said on @RedLineRadio that the new coaching staff has been night and day from the previous coaching regime. Darnell said everybody knows what the coaches want and it's more organized. Mooney on Justin Fields: "He's going to have a big year." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) June 23, 2022

Chicago Bears Odds

Offseason buzz is just that: buzz. But a cohesive and communicative relationship between coaching staff and players is important. Trust me, I’ve seen both seasons of Ted Lasso. But the numbers put forth by sportsbooks can paint a more accurate picture of what to expect from the Bears this year.

Bears Odds At A Glance

Odds To Win NFC North DraftKings FanDuel Green Bay Packers -190 -170 Minnesota Vikings +275 +300 Detroit Lions +1000 +850 Chicago Bears +1200 +950

A bit of a yikes on this one, but also to be expected. All signs point to another season on the struggle bus for the Bears. Makes sense considering the new staff and evolving roster. They may not win the division, but what about the playoffs?

Bears Odds To Make The Playoffs Yes No DraftKings +400 -550

Still a longshot, but if you’re hankering for a Bears bet, this one wouldn’t be too bad considering the other options. And speaking of other options, just because we can, let’s look at the Bears’ odds to win the Super Bowl. We’ll include a few of the top teams for comparison.

Odds To Win 2023 Super Bowl DraftKings FanDuel Buffalo Bills +600 +650 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +750 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +950 Green Bay Packers +1000 +1200 Chicago Bears +15000 +10000

Pretty bleak, but what else would you expect from a team that’s constantly in the throes of reinventing itself? The Bears only edge out a handful of teams to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings and FanDuel, namely the Falcons and Texans. If this was an official odds shopping trip, I’d tell the salesman I was just browsing.

How many victories?: Wagering on the Chicago Bears’ season wins total

Bears Outlook

The consensus among my diehard football fan friends is that the Bears should be thrilled with a 10-7 record, and even that feels near-unattainable this season. The fact of the matter is, the Bears are a loose cannon this year. Fields could have an explosive year! Eberflus could be the coach of the future! But we’re still in year one, and these changes have yet to take root.

My verdict? I’d be happy to see a wild card playoff spot, but I won’t dare to hope for much else. All that said, I’ll cheer for the Chicago Bears with every breath in my lungs this year. BEAR DOWN.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh