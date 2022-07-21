The traditional second half of the MLB season will start Friday for the Chicago White Sox when they host the Cleveland Guardians in a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Whether you enjoyed a stellar betting record before the All-Star break, or whether you took a few to the chin, you’ll be able to jump-start your sports wagering with a promotional offer from Caesars Sportsbook. With the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SHARP5X, you can get an extra $100 on your return if your wager of at least $20 is a winner.

Grab 5-to-1 odds on White Sox wagers with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SHARP5X

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SHARP5X: How it Works

Caesars Sportsbook is offering 5-to-1 odds on a $20 winning bet. What does that mean? Wager $20 on the White Sox, and if your bet wins, you get a $100 bonus.

This offer will run from July 21 to July 24 and will pay out on any wager on the White Sox. It is only available in Illinois, Arizona, New Jersey, and New York.

The qualifying wager must have odds less than -200. For example, a wager with odds of -201 would not qualify, but a wager with odds of -199 would qualify. Read the terms and conditions before taking advantage to ensure a winning wager receives the $100 in extra money.

Your bonus will be paid to your Caesars account in the form of free bets, which must be used within 14 days from the date they are awarded. Super Boosts do not qualify for the 5-to-1 bonus, and a previously accrued “Free Bet” may not be used as a qualifying wager.

To claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code, sign up for a new account at this link, and input code SHARP5X.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds, Preview

Friday, July 22: Guardians at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET

Guardians at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET Saturday, July 23: Guardians at White Sox, 1:10 p.m. ET

Guardians at White Sox, 1:10 p.m. ET Saturday, July 23: Guardians at White Sox, 7:15 p.m. ET

Guardians at White Sox, 7:15 p.m. ET Sunday, July 24: Guardians at White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET

Pitching matchups have not been released, and Saturday’s split day/night doubleheader will likely see one or both teams utilize a “bullpen game,” where several relief pitchers swallow up innings.

The Guardians are one game ahead of the White Sox in the AL Central. The Twins lead Cleveland by two games and are three games up on the Pale Hose.

Following four days off, I’d expect to see the Sox tap Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Michael Kopech, and possibly Dylan Cease in this four-game set. The Guardians’ rotation is led by Shen Bieber, Triston McKenzie, and Cal Quantrill.

White Sox First Half Woes

More than a century ago — well before those who approached him could use Illinois sports betting apps — when Shoeless Joe Jackson was revealed to have accepted bribes to throw the World Series, a young boy on the streets of Chicago reportedly said to the White Sox star: “Say it ain’t so, Joe?”

That incident never took place and those words were never actually uttered, but it wouldn’t be outrageous to ask “Say it ain’t so?” to the current White Sox. In Shoeless Joe fashion, it’s practically criminal what this team is doing this year — slouching in third place in a division of also-rans.

Manager Tony La Russa’s team is eighth in the American League in runs scored and languishes way down at 14th in the league in fielding efficiency. That means only one team in the AL is worse at converting a batted ball into an out than are the sloppy White Sox.

Spotty run production, inconsistent bullpen performance, and slippery hands in the field are not a recipe for success, which is why fans on the south side in the Windy City are lifting their heads up from their deep dish pizza to boo the Sox for their dreadful first half. Phone calls to sports talk radio in Chicago illustrate the heightening frustration with a team that has some of the biggest egos in baseball, yet can’t find a way to win enough games.

There are even fans who want La Russa fired. It’s not outrageous. The Hall of Fame manager seems to be frozen in a block of ice that has him trapped in “Baseball 1979,” which is when he started his managerial career. Yes, 1979…when Mork & Mindy was on television and “wifi” was a sound a drunk made as he fell down some stairs.

Get an extra $100 on a winning White Sox bet with Caesars Promo Code SHARP5X

Calling out players isn’t popular but it’s easy with this White Sox team.

At 35, José Abreu’s power has slipped.

A few seasons ago, Yoán Moncada looked like a future All-Star. Now, he’s struggling to get around on fastballs, and the third baseman has 16 errors at mid-season.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal can never stay in the lineup, and his 20+ HR bat is missed.

Age may have caught up with AJ Pollock, who has played more like Jackson Pollock in center field.

Does Eloy Jiménez want to play baseball? Since he slugged 31 taters as a rookie in 2019, he’s only played 129 games and hit 26 homers. Even when he’s healthy, he seems more interested in pimping his occasional longball than becoming a batter hitter.

The bad news? The Sox team leader appears to be Tim Anderson, a me-first superstar who likes to scream at opposing pitchers more than he likes to actually be a leader. The good news? The White Sox and La Russa are only three games out of first place. Even a .500 record the rest of the way might keep them in the thick of a weak division race.

AP Photo/David Banks