theScore Bet Will Cease Operations in US On July 1

Canada’s top sports betting platform, theScore Bet will discontinue its online sports betting operations in the United States on July 1, the company announced Wednesday evening.

The Toronto-based company, which is owned by Penn National Gaming, Inc., currently offers its mobile sports betting app in four states: Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey. The decision to shutter business in the U.S. does not impact theScore Bet’s presence in Canada, where it rates as the top sportsbook in that country, based on total handle.

What This Decision Means For Customers of theScore Bet

In its announcement, theScore Bet revealed that the last day for deposits and wagers in the U.S. will be June 15. For the period from June 15 until July 1, users will only be able to withdraw their eligible funds. On July 1, theScore Bet will cease operations in the United States.

“Starting June 16, we will begin assisting users with the withdrawal process by returning account funds via their preferred withdrawal method on file (i.e. ACH),” the company said in a statement. “Physical checks will be sent to the patron address on file for those who do not qualify for any other withdrawal methods.”

Why theScore Bet Is Abandoning the U.S. Market

Last October, Penn National Gaming completed its acquisition of Score Media, which controls theScore Bet. Penn is one of the most diversified and far-reaching casino operators and gaming brands in the U.S., with 43 properties located in 20 states as of 2022. Penn National also owns Barstool Sports, which offers online sports betting under that brand in 12 states, including Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey, as well as online casinos in New Jersey and three other states.

The elimination of theScore Bet in the U.S. could be seen as an effort to consolidate Penn Gaming’s commitment to its Barstool Sportsbook as a favored platform in this country. Penn also announced on Wednesday that Barstool’s odds will eventually be integrated into theScore media app in Canada.

Since Ontario launched a sports betting market open to third-party vendors and offering single-game betting in early April, theScore Bet has gathered nearly half of all sportsbook app downloads in that province, according to data released by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

Penn National Gaming holds three licenses for sports betting in Kansas, a state that’s legalized sports betting and will launch its market in 2023. It’s possible Penn could partner with other sportsbooks in Kansas now that theScore Bet will not be a competitor after July 2, 2022.

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger