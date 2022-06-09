Notre Dame Vs Tennessee Baseball Super Regional Odds And Preview

Tennessee has never lost in the Super Regionals of the NCAA Baseball Tournament. That perfect record is on the line this weekend when the Volunteers face Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish (38-14) defeated two difficult opponents — Texas Tech and Georgia Southern — last weekend to win their NCAA Regional and extend their season, but the Vols will be the best team Notre Dame has faced this year. Game 1 is Friday in Knoxville, Tenn., at 6 p.m. ET.

The Vols are 56-7 and seemingly invincible, riding an 11-game win streak, but if we know anything about the college baseball tournament, upsets can happen. The Irish were ranked No. 13 in the postseason rankings entering regional play. Tennessee is trying to reach Omaha for the second consecutive season. Notre Dame hasn’t advanced to Omaha for the College World Series since 2002.

College baseball is not usually at the forefront of the minds of sports bettors, but there are plenty of wagering opportunities on the sports during the postseason. Most sports betting apps post odds for individual games, series, and championship futures.

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee Super Regional Odds

SPORTSBOOK Game 1 Moneyline Game 1 Run Line Game 1 Total Runs Caesars Notre Dame +250

Tennessee -320 Notre Dame +2.5 (-115)

Tennessee -2.5 (-115) Over 10.5 (-115)

Under 10.5 (-115) DraftKings Notre Dame +220

Tennessee -300 Notre Dame +1.5 (+155)

Tennessee -1.5 (-195) Over 11 (-110)

Under 11 (-120)

The Volunteers have utilized the trio of Chase Dollander, Chase Burns, and Drew Beam as its weekend starting pitchers much of the season. Beam and Burns are freshmen, and Dollander is a sophomore, but all three right-handers have ace mentalities at a young age. The Irish will be challenged to get on the board all weekend. And if Notre Dame does get to one of the Vols’ big three, the Tennessee bullpen is formidable, with two All-American talents waiting to shut down games. Dollander and Burns are also All-Americans.

The Irish depend on the power of infielder Niko Kavadas, who hit 21 home runs. The Notre Dame staff is very good. The team ranked seventh in Div. I with a 3.82 ERA. The problem? The Volunteers mark came in at 2.38, nearly a run-and-a-half lower.

FanDuel Lists Irish As Underdog

Most sportsbooks are not listing odds on individual series, but FanDuel Sportsbook does. As of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, FanDuel had Tennessee at -350 to win the series against Notre Dame, which is listed at +265. That means a successful bet of $100 on the Fighting Irish would net you $265.

Super Regionals Schedule: Fighting Irish Vs. Volunteers

The Irish are facing a No. 1 seed, one of the deepest teams in the country. The schedule for the best-of-three series:

Friday, Game 1, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Game 2, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Game 3, TBD

Betting Recommendation

Tennessee is a powerhouse, and its entire season has been aimed at returning to Omaha to avenge being bounced by Texas in the 2021 College World Series. Don’t bet against the Vols, who will probably dispatch Notre Dame in two games.

