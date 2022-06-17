Notre Dame College World Series Odds 2022

Following an upset of No. 1 seed Tennessee, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in the 2022 College World Series, which begins Friday, June 17 in Omaha, Neb. The Irish will face the No. 9 seed Texas Longhorns on June 17 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The eight teams to advance to the CWS are No. 2 seed Stanford, No. 5 Texas A&M, Texas, No. 14 Auburn, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss.

Baseball fans can wager on the Irish at a number of Indiana sports betting apps online or at a retail location. The College World Series runs from June 16 to the 27.

Notre Dame College World Series Odds

Entering the Super Regionals, the Irish were +1400 to win the College World Series. After defeating the favored Volunteers in three exciting games, Notre Dame is now settled neatly in a pack of teams with a chance to win the title.

BetMGM Indiana has Notre Dame at +500 — the same odds as Arkansas. That sportsbook lists Texas and Stanford as co-favorites at +400. Here is the full list:

Texas +400

Stanford +400

Notre Dame +500

Arkansas +500

Texas A&M +600

Auburn +650

Ole Miss +800

Oklahoma +800

Notre Dame Baseball Update

This is only the third time Notre Dame has competed in the CWS, and the first time in two decades. For a school known mostly for the golden dome of its football helmets, the plucky baseball team has captured attention on campus. Many alumni and current students are making the trip to Omaha to cheer for the Green and Gold.

Freshman left-hander Jack Findlay may be poised to step into the Hero role. The 6-3 southpaw from New Jersey was brought along slowly, making eight starts pre-tourney. In his last trip to the mound against the Vols, Findlay allowed just one hit in five innings. He’s got a knee-bending breaking ball, and he’s shown command of a letter-high fastball that’s confused batters in the postseason. Peach fuzz or not: Findlay will likely start Game 2 for the Irish.

Notre Dame is a small underdog in its opener against Texas. DraftKings Indiana lists Texas as a -130 favorite. The buyback on Notre Dame is +100. The total is 9.5, which is the lowest total of all four first-round games.

Joining the elite: Indiana becomes the fifth state to surpass $8 billion in lifetime sports betting handle

College World Series 2022

Fans of Notre Dame who are used to the College Football Playoff or NCAA Basketball Tournament may need a primer on the College World Series:

Eight teams compete in Omaha, Neb. from June 16-27

Teams had to win Super Regionals to get to the CWS

CWS is a double-elimination tournament

Losers of the first two games face off, and winners do the same

Teams that win their first two games have the best path to victory because the team that advances to play them must win two games to qualify for the CWS Championship Series.

Pitching usage is paramount in the CWS. Teams will set their rotation to maximize the use of their best 2-3 pitchers.

AP Photo/Randy Sartin