Construction of DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field Takes Next Step

Autographs have been a part of baseball for more than 100 years, but on Friday, June 24, instead of a baseball or a glove or a baseball card, it was a structural beam that was the focus of a signing at Wrigley Field.

DraftKings Sportsbook and the Chicago Cubs co-hosted a beam signing ceremony at historic Wrigley Field to celebrate an addition to the ballpark that will house a sportsbook on the corner of Addison Street and Sheffield Avenue — adjacent to the oldest venue still in use in the National League.

The two-story DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field is scheduled to open in 2023 on the southeast corner of Wrigley Field, which first hosted Major League Baseball in 1914 as the home of the Chicago Whales of the Federal League. It will be the largest sportsbook of its kind attached to a big league baseball stadium.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the latest milestone in our collaborative efforts with the Chicago Cubs to bring a world-class entertainment experience for customers to iconic Wrigley Field,” DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said.

Illinois has offered legal sports betting since 2020. Earlier this year, the state began allowing online registration for online sportsbooks. As of May 2022, Illinois is one of four states to have topped $12 billion in total sports betting handle, joining New Jersey, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field Will be Open Year-Round

The 22,350-square-foot retail sportsbook will be able to accommodate 1,000 customers. It will include a giant 2,000-square-foot video screen, odds tickers, and many other television sets and sports betting kiosks and ticket windows for wagering on many sporting events, at Wrigley and elsewhere around the globe.

Once it debuts in 2023, the DraftKings Sportsbook will be open year-round. The venue will feature a restaurant serving Chicago-style foods, as well as a Jim Beam-branded bar concept. It was designed by the noted San Francisco architectural firm Gensler, and the general contractor is Pepper Construction Group of Chicago.

“DraftKings is proud to be associated with one of the most historic and recognized organizations in all of sports as we near completion of this highly anticipated project,” Robins said.

Since launching mobile and online sports betting in Illinois on Aug. 5, 2020, DraftKings has generated nearly $2 billion in handle in the state — more than any other operator.

Present at the beam-signing ceremony were Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney, the President of Pepper Construction Group Scot Pepper, Principal at Gensler Aleksandar Sasha Zeljic, and the President and CEO of Levy Andy Lansing, as well as press and Wrigley neighborhood leaders.

The Cubs have played their home games at Wrigley since 1916, and the ballpark went the longest without lights. The first official night game was not played there until 1988. The team still schedules many day games at the ballpark, which is famous for being nestled into the North Side of Chicago, for plush green ivy on the outfield walls, and for its famed bleachers.