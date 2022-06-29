The Chicago White Sox are two games into their West Coast tour, with the first series in Anaheim and the second in San Francisco. Meanwhile, it’s a battle of the bottom of the National League Central as the Cubs are in the middle of their three-game stint against the Cincinnati Reds. Whether you are North side or South side, get more involved in the action by placing a $10 bet with BetMGM to win $200 if either team hits a home run!

This Week in Chicago Baseball

White Sox vs. Angels

The Chicago White Sox visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, June 29, for the final game of a three-game series, after splitting the first two games. These two teams have met five times this season with Chicago holding a 3-2 edge.

The White Sox are in third place in the American League Central standings with a 35-38 record, sitting 6 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the top spot in the division. Where the offense is concerned, shortstop Tim Anderson has been a key member of Chicago’s lineup this season with a batting average of .344 (66-192), five home runs, and 19 RBIs.

As for the Angels, they start Wednesday’s play with a 36-41 record, third place in the American League West. Center fielder Mike Trout has been solid for the Angels with a batting average of .285 (69-242), 23 home runs, and 46 RBIs.

Cubs vs. Reds

The Cubs hit a losing skid earlier this month, rattling off 10 straight L’s after getting off to a 23-30 start this year. The Cubs have split their 10 games since then, most recently taking two out of three against Atlanta and St. Louis.

The offense has been solid this year, ranked 13th in batting average (.245). Left fielder Ian Happ leads the way with 68 hits, 36 RBIs, and eight home runs while catcher Willson Contreras has 64 hits and a whopping 12 homers.

The Cubbies will be facing a Cincinnati pitching staff that is dead-last in the majors with an ERA of 5.32. Left-handed pitcher Justin Steele is on the bump for Chicago on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field, which will be home to a DraftKings retail sportsbook next season. He struggled in his last start, giving up six runs in 5 2/3 innings on June 23 at Pittsburgh. Steele is 2-5 this season with a 4.59 ERA.

You can stream the games on MLB.TV.

