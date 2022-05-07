White Sox Name Caesars Sportsbook Official Sports Betting Partner

The Chicago White Sox have entered into an agreement that makes Caesars Sportsbook their official sports betting partner. In addition, Caesars Entertainment will be a casino partner with the team in Illinois.

The deal ushers the White Sox into the age of sports betting. Previously, the crosstown Chicago Cubs named DraftKings as their partner in a similar capacity. The White Sox are a charter member of the American League that goes back to 1901. They last won the World Series in 2005.

Currently, Caesars Sportsbook lists the White Sox at +100 to win the AL Central, +800 to capture the pennant, and +1800 to win the World Series.

Details Of White Sox Deal With Caesars

Both Caesars Entertainment and Caesars Sportsbook will be entitled to promote their products using logos and marks owned by the White Sox, who won the AL Central division title last season. In addition, the team will supply branding opportunities for Caesars on their ballpark signage, digital, and social media channels. Caesars is also planning several “exclusive White Sox experiences” for fans at Guaranteed Rate Field, with an emphasis on their popular loyalty program Caesars Rewards.

“With energized talent on the field, our partnership with Caesars enhances the excitement for our fans with new experiences and programs,” White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer Brooks Boyer said in a joint statement with Caesars.

The deal comes a few days after Caesars Entertainment, Inc. announced a 2022 Q1 net revenue of $2.3 billion — an increase from $1.8 billion from the same period in 2021.

The White Sox franchise has a fabled history with sports betting. In 1919, eight members of the team conspired with gamblers to fix the World Series, which was ultimately won by Cincinnati. That incident, known as the Black Sox Scandal, resulted in the lifetime suspension of famed outfielder Shoeless Joe Jackson, and it prompted MLB to institute a commissioner system to govern the game and protect it from crooked gambling.

The Caesars Sportsbook mobile app is operating in 24 states, including Illinois, where bettors can wager online or at retail locations. According to the company, Caesars operates the largest number of retail sportsbook locations in the United States. Caesars has a casino presence in the state at Harrah’s Joliet, Harrah’s Metropolis, Horseshoe Hammond, and Grand Victoria Casino Elgin.

Founded in Reno, Nevada in 1937, Caesars has evolved from a casino into one of the largest casino and gaming companies in the world, with properties, resorts, and gaming operations in more than half of the states in the U.S.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin