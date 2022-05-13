Indianapolis Colts Season Wins Total: Easy Schedule Means More Wins

Despite an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that ended their season last year, the Indianapolis Colts are being viewed favorably by oddsmakers for Indiana sports betting apps. Most of them have set a regular season win total of 9.5 for the Colts in 2022. According to BetMGM Sportsbook, only eight teams have higher win totals than the Colts.

Are the offseason additions enough to give Indy its third double-digit win season in the last five seasons? Let’s take a look at betting the Colts’ 2022 season win total.

Colts Season Wins Total For 2022

Sportsbook Colts 2022 Win Total DraftKings Over 9.5 (-130)

Under 9.5 (+110) BetMGM Over 9.5 (-140)

Under 9.5 (+115) Caesars Over 9.5 (-120)

Under 9.5 (+100)

Colts 2022 Outlook

The Wentz-Reich family reunion in Indianapolis lasted just one year. After the Colts sent their 2021 third-round pick and a first-rounder to acquire him from the Eagles, they sent him back to NFC East with the Washington Commanders. While there were several names attached to the vacated quarterback spot, Indy eventually traded the 82nd overall pick to Atlanta for Matt Ryan. Entering his 15th season at age 37, it remains to be seen how much of an upgrade Ryan presents over Wentz.

There are two defensive additions the Colts made that aren’t up for debate. First, Indy traded cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. While that temporarily created a huge void at cornerback, it was filled a month later when five-time Pro Bowler and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore landed with the Colts.

As far as their 2022-2023 schedule is concerned, we can look at two data points to get a potential idea of how their matchups look in the season ahead. Looking backward, their upcoming opponents had a combined win percentage of .469 in 2021, tying them for the sixth-easiest schedule. Sharp Football Analysis gives an idea of the strength of schedule by looking ahead at win totals. By that standard, Indy is behind only the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles for ease of schedule.

Playing in the AFC South certainly helps the Colts’ 2022 outlook. The Tennessee Titans continue winning games at a puzzling rate, but the Jaguars and Houston Texans are clearly teams that are facing uphill battles. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jags and Texans have win totals of 6 and 4.5, respectively.

Facing a stacked AFC West is no easy task, but they will get the Chiefs and Chargers at home. The other division Indy will battle against is the middling NFC East, which also sets up a quick return for Wentz back to Lucas Oil Stadium. Rounding out the 2022-2023 schedule are games against Pittsburgh, New England, and Minnesota.

Betting Recommendation

Considering the key offseason upgrades and projected easier schedule, I like betting the over for the Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 season win total of 9.5. Looking back at their eight losses last year, five of them were by a touchdown or less.

The Colts could get halfway to 10 wins simply by taking care of business within their division. If they split games against the AFC West and NFC East opponents, there’s just one win needed among the games against the Steelers, Patriots, and Vikings.

Looking at the table above, Caesars has the best price for taking the over on Indy’s 9.5 wins at -120. If you want a bonus bet, BetMGM currently has the best price for the Colts to win the AFC South at +105.

