Chicago Bears 2022 Season Wins Total: It’s Low For A Reason

While Chicago Bears fans may be rejoicing over the offseason house cleaning that took place, that might end up being a highlight of the 2022-2023 season. The Bears’ 2022 season wins total is 6.5 which is one of the lowest in the NFL across Illinois sports betting apps.

Will the Bears improve upon their 6-11 record from last season? Or is the new coaching staff looking at a similar fate? Let’s take a look at betting the Chicago Bears’ 2022 season win total.

Bears Season Wins Totals For 2022

Sportsbook Bears 2022 Win Total DraftKings Over 6.5 (-110)

Under 6.5 (-105) BetMGM Over 6.5 (-140)

Under 6.5 (+115) PointsBet Over 6.5 (-120)

Under 6.5 (+100)

Outlook For The Bears

The front office and coaching changes weren’t the only shakeups for the Chicago Bears this offseason. Through free agency, the Bears lost two key offensive pieces in wide receiver Allen Robinson (Los Angeles Rams) and lineman James Daniels (Pittsburgh Steelers). Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant also left after spending most of the 2021 season in Chicago. On the defensive side, Bilal Nichols played the most snaps on the line for Chicago last year and was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bears were fighting an uphill battle in this year’s draft, as they were without their first-round pick from the trade up for quarterback Justin Fields last year. Grades from draft analysts were all over the place, ranging from A- to D. While they added immediate help in the secondary with corner Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker, they failed to get much help for Fields. On a team that is thin with playmakers for the second-year quarterback, only adding 25-year-old speedster Velus Jones Jr. didn’t do much to ease concerns.

Working in the Bears’ favor, however, is an NFC North division that is more open than in recent years. Outside of the Green Bay Packers, there are question marks across each team. The Minnesota Vikings are going through front office and coaching staff changes and a roster that’s in limbo. The Detroit Lions are making strides but they still have to work to do.

Chicago will also go up against two middling divisions in the NFC and AFC East, along with winnable matchups against the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans.

In fact, looking at 2021 winning percentages and applying them to their 2022 opponents, the Bears are tied for the eighth-easiest schedule. Sharp Football Analysis uses projected win totals to forecast strength of schedule, and using that gives Chicago the second-easiest schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

Betting Recommendation

The Bears’ 6.5 season wins total is a bet I’m staying away from. Despite the projected easy strength of schedule, there are too many questions up and down the Bears’ roster.

While Fields showed growth throughout the season, there simply isn’t enough talent around him for him to elevate the offense. David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert are a solid running back duo, but the offensive line is a major question. Darnell Mooney stepped up admirably as the top receiving option last year, but defenses will surely be adjusting to him in 2022. Add in learning a brand new offense and this season looks to be more of a foundation-setter for future years.

Although Chicago’s secondary could potentially be a top unit in the coming years, it’s not enough to form a shutdown defense to help protect the offense.

