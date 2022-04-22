Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Props — Who Will The Colts Draft At No. 42?

Thanks to that disastrous Carson Wentz trade in 2021, the Indianapolis Colts do not have a pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, thanks to another trade in March 2022 that sent Wentz to Washington, the Colts’ first pick in next week’s NFL Draft will be early in the second, No. 42. At that point, teams typically focus less on the best available player and more on filling a need.

So, with the 42nd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, what need will the Indianapolis Colts try to meet? According to the odds boards at DraftKings, BetRivers, and FanDuel, the Colts will take an offensive lineman, but if they are going to maximize new QB Matt Ryan and his skill set, they may want to go with a wide receiver instead.

Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Props

The Colts have needs on both sides of the ball. That makes it possible that they will take an offensive (-134 at BetRivers) or defense player (+103) with their first pick. You can find the odds at Indiana sportsbooks for the exact position in the following table:

Position of First Drafted Colts Player BetRivers FanDuel DraftKings Offensive Lineman +200 +170 +200 Wide Receiver +250 +250 +250 Defensive Lineman +350 +850 +650 Defensive Back +500 N/A +400 Cornerback N/A +430 N/A Safety N/A +1000 N/A Linebacker +700 +500 +900 Quarterback +700 +1600 +1200 Tight End +1500 +1600 +2500 Running Back +8000 +7500 +10000 Specialist +100,000 +10,000 +20,000

What Position Will The Colts Probably Target?

After signing Stephon Gilmore and Rodney McLeod, they’ll probably not be in the market for a defensive back. After resigning Mo Alie-Cox, the tight end position will likely not be a priority. With star Jonathan Taylor locked into the backfield, there is no need to use any pick in the draft on a running back, let alone a second-round pick.

There is no way they waste a second-round pick taking a punter, placekicker, or long snapper. Depth at linebacker and the defensive line would not be bad, but that will be something the Colts probably target in rounds 4-7. As for needs, it’s easy to make a reasonable argument for several positions.

Their once-proud offensive line was not great last season. It ranked No. 12 overall at PFF.com, so it was not bad either. That group was one of the most in-efficient in the league as a unit when it came to pass blocking (30th), and it lost a couple of players that must be replaced.

If the Colts are to maximize Matt Ryan’s skill set, it may be wise to go after a wide receiver. This draft class happens to be a wide receiver-heavy class. While the Colts probably will not get one of the top prospects, some great ones will be available early in the second.

Speaking of Ryan, the former Falcons QB is not the long-term solution for Indianapolis. With only Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan on the roster behind Ryan, it would not be shocking to see the Colts go with a QB at No. 42

Betting Analysis

You can never have too many edge rushers. If Utah’s Devin Lloyd is available at No. 42, the Colts could go with a linebacker. But based on need, it is more likely they go with an offensive player. To be more specific, an offensive lineman, wide receiver, or quarterback.

The Colts need a quarterback Ryan can groom. There is a good chance they can get a good one with their third-round pick, No. 73. If they are going to make the most of Ryan’s skillset, the Colts need to protect him. However, Ryan also needs more than Michael Pittman Jr. to work with on the outside.

So, we can probably narrow it down to either an offensive lineman or a wide receiver.

Our Pick: Wide Receiver (dark horse pick—quarterback)

AP Photo/Michael Conroy