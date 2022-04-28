Chicago Cubs, White Sox Updated Futures Odds

A little less than a month into the 2022 MLB season, a few injuries and a hot start have had an impact on the futures odds for players on the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox.

Tommy Lasorda, the gregarious former Dodgers manager, once said “it takes 50 games to know about a baseball team.” After that, according to Tommy, it becomes clearer the fortunes for that season.

For sportsbooks, 50 games are too long to wait, and odds shift quickly when players get off to hot or sluggish starts, or injuries happen. Thus far, few teams have seen a larger shift in futures odds than the MLB teams in the town they used to call “Mud City.”

Here are some updated odds available on Illinois sports betting apps.

Seiya Suzuki Takes Lead For NL Rookie Of The Year

There are those who think Seiya Suzuki shouldn’t be eligible for National League Rookie of the Year. They claim that his professional status in Japan should disqualify him. They claim a Rookie of the Year honor should go to a young player making his debut. Those people are lunkheads.

A rookie is a player who is in his debut season in the league. A 55-year-old could be a rookie. Your Uncle Bob could be a rookie. My Uncle Bob could be a rookie, and he’s in his 60s. But he can play a mean third base.

Suzuki won two batting titles in Japan, and he might add a third here in the U.S., which would be just fine with Cubs fans. Suzuki got a hit in each of his first eight games as a Cub, becoming just the third player to do so. He currently leads the NL in batting average and is looking a lot like a right-handed Ichiro Suzuki. Sportsbooks had him as a favorite to win the NL ROY before the season, and the odds have gone even more in his favor.

Odds For Suzuki To Win NL Rookie of the Year

NL MVP for Suzuki?

Suzuki is starting to inch his way up the NL Most Valuable Player Award odds. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Cubs outfielder at +4000 to win the NL MVP. In 2001, Ichiro won the Rookie of the Year and the MVP in the American League when he came in from Japan. Could that happen again in a different league? A $50 winning get would net you $2,000, which would more than pay for a plane ticket and vacation in Arakawa City, where Seiya Suzuki was born.

White Sox Suffer Slew Of Injury Setbacks

Several White Sox players who were listed among favorites for AL awards entering the season are injured or have been on the IL, including:

SP Lance Lynn: +950 at the start of the season, now +5000 (BetMGM)

SP Lucas Giolito: +1100 at the start of the season, now +2000 (FanDuel)

LF Eloy Jiménez: +3000 on Opening Day, now +15,000 (Caesars Sportsbook)

3B Yoan Moncada: +5000 on Opening Day, now +15,000 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Giolito has returned from the IL, but Lynn, who finished third in AL CY voting in 2021, is out for a few more weeks and is unlikely to get into the race for that award.

Jiménez suffered a hamstring strain last weekend and is projected to miss 6-8 weeks. That type of injury often leads to longer mending time, so I wouldn’t expect Jiménez to be much of a factor before the All-Star break.

How do these injuries affect the odds for the Sox to win their second straight AL Central title? Caesars has moved the White Sox from -200 on Opening Day to -180 as of Tuesday at 5 p.m. FanDuel has shifted the Sox from -225 to -210 to win the division.