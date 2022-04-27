Midwest Sharp compiled a few of the best Chicago Bears NFL Draft prop bets ahead of this weekend’s festivities. The Bears don’t have a selection until Friday evening, giving bettors an extra day to consider team-related wagers being offered on various Illinois sports betting apps.

The Bears hold six picks: Nos. 39, 48, 71, 148, 150, and 186. The organization invested a lot into quarterback Justin Fields. Common sense suggests they’re going to support him, either with a wide receiver or offensive lineman. The odds at DraftKings Sportsbook suggest it’s a toss-up between the two positions, while FanDuel Sportsbook and PointsBet Sportsbook favor the Bears going the wide receiver route.

Chicago Bears NFL Draft Odds

Sportsbook Wide Receiver Offensive Lineman DraftKings +250 +250 FanDuel +210 +430 PointsBet +200 +300

Three Options Most Likely In Play

There’s a slightly surprising direction the Bears could go according to odds being offered around the industry. Bettors shouldn’t write off the possibility of the Bears calling a cornerback’s name on Friday if the board falls a particular way.

The odds at DraftKings (+300), FanDuel (+430), and PointsBet (+400) for the Bears to prioritize their secondary warrant consideration. While using their first selection on a cornerback would fly counter to conventional wisdom, the Bears may — hypothetically speaking — feel comfortable with the receiver and offensive line options available at Nos. 48 and 71.

Mock drafts further underscore the numerous directions the Bears could venture. One doesn’t have to search far to find draft insiders with differing opinions on the Bears’ first selection.

Landing a perimeter playmaker to complement emerging wide receiver Darnell Mooney would arguably be the most popular development among the fanbase. Below are three wide receiver prospects who may be available when the Bears make their first selection:

Christian Watson, North Dakota State: Watson played at a lower level of competition but demonstrated dominance and versatility. Watson’s size (6-4), speed (4.36 40-yard dash), and versatility will make him an attractive target for general managers.

Treylon Burks, Arkansas: NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah references both Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown when discussing Burks’ physical tools and dynamic skillset. While Burks makes it to Chicago in some mocks, FanDuel lists the ‘over’/’under’ on his draft spot at 22.5.

George Pickens, Georgia: Pickens suffered an ACL injury in 2020 and returned late in the 2021 season. There are scouts who opine that Pickens is the best receiver in the class. If the Bears can land him in the second round, they will likely receive high marks for what some will consider a coup.

