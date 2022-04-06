The 2022 MLB season will see the flurry of first pitches this week, as seven games are scheduled for Thursday. The Cubs open their season on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, and the White Sox will open in Detroit on Friday against the Tigers.

To coincide with the start of the baseball season, Caesars Sportsbook Illinois is offering a promotion for new users. The promotion comes in the form of insurance of up to $1,100 if your first wager loses.

Get $1,100 in first bet insurance with Caesars Illinois Promo Code SHARPBETCZR

How To Get Caesars Sportsbook Illinois Promo Code SHARPBETCZR

It’s easy to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook in Illinois, especially since the state began allowing fully online registration last month. Here’s how you can set up your Caesars Sportsbook account and take advantage of the $1,100 first bet insurance using promo code SHARPBETCZR.

Please note: this offer is available only for new users.

Download the Caesars Sportbook Illinois app from the Apple App Store or from Android’s Play Store. Or go to Caesars Sportsbook website and register there. Prove that you are in Illinois, and verify your identity. Make an initial deposit to your new account. Use Promo Code SHARPBETCZR to claim the risk-free offer. Place a wager on any MLB game or any other event.

If your first wager wins, hoorah! You collect your winnings and celebrate with a deep-dish pizza. If your first wager loses, Caesars will deposit an equal amount to your sports betting account in the form of free betting credits. Terms and conditions apply as to how and when you can use the free betting credits.

Best bets for Chicago White Sox | Play ball in Chicago! | Best bets for Chicago Cubs

Top 5 Storylines For White Sox And Cubs

1. The Emergence of Cubs Rookie OF Seiya Suzuki

Given his defensive abilities and power at the plate, as well as his strike zone awareness and speed, there really hasn’t been a Japanese player who has come to the U.S. quite like Suzuki. Not Ichiro and not Ohtani, because Suzuki is a batting title contender and a home run threat. By mid-summer there should be plenty of Suzuki Cubs jerseys in the bleachers at Wrigley Field.

2. The Cuban Crushers: White Sox Power-Hitting Middle of the Order

Few teams can contend with a mid-lineup power trio like White Sox crushers José Abreu, Luis Robert, and Yoán Moncada — all of whom hail from the tiny island of Cuba. The Sox will score loads of runs, likely more than enough to run away with the AL Central division title again.

3. Which White Sox pitcher will contend for the Cy Young Award?

The Sox have two legit Cy Young contenders: Dylan Cease and Lucas Giolito — either of whom would be aces on just about any other team. Giolito is listed at +800 to win the Cy Young, and Cease is at +3000 at Caesars.

4. Are Hoerner and Madrigal The Future For Cubs In Middle Of The Diamond?

It’s been a long time since the Cubs had two homegrown middle infielders they were thrilled about. The last time was second baseman Ryne Sandberg and shortstop Shawon Dunston in the 1980s. The 2022 Cubs have Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal up the middle, and this is the year they should learn if the duo will be the future or not.

5. Can White Sox Move Past The First Round of AL Playoffs?

Last October the Pale Hose were bleached out of the playoffs by the Astros in a series that showed how much better other teams are than the AL Central champions. Are the Sox a power team in the American League, or just the best one in a weak division? They’ll have to win a postseason series to earn respect.