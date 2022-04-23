Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Odds And Sportsbook Bonuses

The Chicago Bulls face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, and with at least two more games remaining in the first-round series, there is plenty of time to take advantage of a number of Illinois sports betting bonuses available for the NBA postseason.

After dropping Game 3 on Friday night and falling behind in the best-of-7 series 2-1, the Bulls face an uphill battle as underdogs. Most Illinois sportsbooks list the Bucks as 4- or 4.5-point favorites for Game 4 on Sunday in Chicago.

As you’d surmise, Milwaukee is heavily favored to win the series against a Chicago team that made the playoffs by beating up on bad teams. Against the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Bulls were largely a punching bag.

If you want to wager on what used to seem like a foregone conclusion but is now a little bit up in the air, the Bucks are -1400 to win the series at BetMGM Illinois. At DraftKings Illinois, the Bucks’ price to win the series is -1000. After Game 1, they were as high as -3500 to win the series.

Bulls Vs. Bucks Sportsbook Bonuses

Illinois sportsbooks are geared up for the NBA playoffs. They’re excited to welcome new bettors to their platforms now that you can register for an account online. No longer do those living in Illinois need to complete the process at a retail sportsbook.

Here's a look at the bonuses available if you're creating an account with a mobile sportsbook you haven't previously wagered with.

Series Outlook

We can go on and on about how anything is possible, including monumental upsets in the NBA playoffs. And, yes, it’s possible the Bulls can somehow put it all together to win the series.

Realistically, though, that’s a hard sell. Sure, the Bulls already won one game and may win another, but considering the Bulls haven’t beaten Milwaukee all season until Game 2 on Wednesday, it’s really hard to see how they can win three more games to take the series.

Barring a rash of Milwaukee injuries, the Bucks should win the series rather easily. Even without Khris Middleton on Friday night, Milwaukee beat Chicago 111-81 on the Bulls’ home court.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was feeling good about the Bucks entering the playoffs.

“It’s great to have 82 games in the bank, and we have pretty good health,” Budenholzer said. “The guys know we have a special group and we have a special opportunity.”

That opportunity may end short of a championship, but betting on it to end against the Bulls doesn’t seem like a wise wager.