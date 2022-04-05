Best Chicago White Sox Bets For The 2002 MLB Season

There’s no flying under the radar this season for the Chicago White Sox. Not surprisingly, you get the feeling that they’re fine with that. After all, some teams thrive when the spotlight is the brightest.

It all starts with manager Tony La Russa, who was brought back last season to take care of unfinished business. If his team is the last one standing this season, La Russa will become the first manager to lead three teams to championships.

He’s got a roster built to do just that, though there are a few questions regarding the team’s pitching depth. Then again, rare is the team that doesn’t have questions when it comes to pitching. And if his roster stays healthy, it’s highly possible the White Sox score enough runs that the pitchers are facing limited pressure more often than not.

The Illinois sports betting market is high on the White Sox and their chances this season. Here’s a look at the best Chicago White Sox Bets for the 2022 MLB season.

Can White Sox Win Division, Make The Playoffs?

Not only did the White Sox win the American League Central last year, they did so in a rout. Chicago went 93-69 and won the division by 13 games over Cleveland. With six American League playoff berths available this year, the White Sox should sail into the postseason.

Season Win Total

Maybe it’s the pitching concerns or the fact that the Minnesota Twins went out and signed shortstop Carlos Correa, but most oddsmakers don’t see the White Sox matching last year’s win total. BetRivers, which is headquartered in Illinois, sets the number at 93.5 wins.

BetMGM Illinois is next at 92.5 wins, with DraftKings Illinois, Caesars Illinois, and FanDuel Illinois at 91.5.

Prediction: This is a roster that, if it avoids the rash of injuries that it endured last year, should win at least 92 games. So, if you want to bet the over, try to grab the Sox at 91.5 wins.

AL Central Division Odds

This is expected to be a rout, and it should be as long as the likes of top hitters Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez stay healthy, and the pitching holds up. If it doesn’t, the White Sox do have the resources to add pitching prior to the trade deadline.

While Cleveland finished second in the division last year, the Detroit Tigers (16 games back), Kansas City Royals (19), and the Twins (20) rounded out the pack.

Each of those teams is bound to show some improvement this season, but it’s hard to see anyone but the Twins challenging in the division.

BetRivers is the most bullish, with the Sox at -225 to win the Central Division. FanDuel has it at -210, with Caesars and BetMGM at -200. DraftKings is the best option at -195.

World Series Odds

The White Sox can’t compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers as the favorite to win it all in 2022, but these odds show just how highly they are thought of when it comes to World Series odds.

FanDuel +950

BetRivers +1000

BetMGM +1100

DraftKings +1200

Caesars +1200

So, again, the White Sox won’t be sneaking up on anyone this season, but there’s still money to be made by placing a futures bet on Chicago to win it all.

MVP Candidates Abound On White Sox

While teams like the rebuilding Tigers have a pair of players in the running for Rookie of the Year, teams with their sights set on a championship aren’t focused on a youth movement. That’s the state the Sox were in a few years ago, but times have changed.

Six White Sox are on the board for the American League MVP Award. Some are longer shots than others, but this is a testament to the depth of the lineup.

Center fielder Luis Robert leads the way at +2000 at DraftKings, but the best bet is if you can grab him at +2500 at Caesars. BetRivers, FanDuel, and BetMGM have him at +2200, so be sure to shop around to see if anything’s changed before placing a wager. Regardless, he’s the pick of the oddsmakers as the team’s most likely MVP candidate.

First baseman Jose Abreu’s best odds are +5000 at Caesars and FanDuel, while he sits as low as +2200 on BetRivers. Making the price well below what is listed by other sportsbooks is a way for BetRivers to mitigate its risk as many in Illinois may want to bet on one of their hometown heroes.

You can bet on left fielder Eloy Jimenez for +6500 at FanDuel, while he’s +6000 at BetRivers, and +500 elsewhere. The best option on shortstop Tim Anderson is at FanDuel, where he’s +7500, followed by +7000 at DraftKings.

Third baseman Yoan Moncada is +10,000 at both BetMGM and FanDuel, but the odds aren’t as attractive elsewhere. Catcher Yasmani Grandal is the biggest longshot among the White Sox as he sits +20,000 at Caesars and FanDuel.

Cy Young Award Candidates Plentiful For ChiSox

With Lance Lynn, who likely would have started on Opening Day, sidelined by a knee injury, some teams would have a huge hole at the top of the rotation.

The White Sox, though, simply turn to Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, and Michael Kopech without flinching. Oddsmakers certainly don’t take any of the team’s top four starters lightly.

The best betting option for Giolito is +1100 at BetMGM, while he’s +1000 on DraftKings and FanDuel. He’s +850 at BetRivers and just +800 at Caesars.

If you think Cease is ready to have a true breakout season, grab him at +3000 at Caesars as the next best opportunity is +1800 at FanDuel.

Despite the likelihood that he will miss up to two months, Lynn presents an opportunity for bettors at FanDuel, where he’s +3500. FanDuel is also the best option on Kopech as he’s +6000. FanDuel is also offering closer Liam Hendricks at +12,000 if you want to wager on a reliever winning the Cy Young Award.