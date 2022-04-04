These are not your 2021 Chicago Cubs – not even the torn-down version that finished last season. The days of Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez are in the past. So, you truly will need a scorecard at Wrigley Field to figure out all the additions to the roster.

With a rebuild underway, the question pondered by the sports betting market is whether the newcomers can make enough of a difference for the Cubs to be a factor in the National League’s Central Division. Plenty of attention will focus on rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who came over from Japan this winter.

Questions far outnumber answers – after all, that’s what the season is for. The rotation features new additions Marcus Stroman, Wade Miley, and Drew Smyly. New infielders Andrelton Simmons and Jonathan Villar figure into the mix as well.

Regardless of the performances on the field, there’s still little better than spending a day at Wrigley Field. Placing a wager or two on the proceedings can enhance the experience, and plans are in the works to make that possible at a retail sportsbook at Wrigley. Here’s a look at the best Chicago Cubs bets for the 2022 MLB season.

Can Cubs Win Division, Make The Playoffs?

As Jim Mora would say, “Playoffs?” Even with six NL teams making the playoffs, the odds are firmly against the Cubs being one of them. Chicago went 71-91 in 2021, finishing 24 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the Central Division.

Season Win Total

On the bright side, FanGraphs believes the Cubs will improve upon last year’s record. The bad news is that it’s just a four-game improvement. FanGraphs projects a 75-87 season for the Cubs, which would leave them more competitive than many rebuilding teams, but not yet a contender, either.

BetMGM Illinois is offering a win total of 74.5 for the Cubs, while DraftKings Illinois and Caesars Illinois set the total at 75.5. If the Cubs get off to a good start, it’s likely because pitchers like Stroman, Miley, and Smyly are finding success.

That could make them tradeable commodities, so if you want to bet the ‘over’ you should look at BetMGM’s total.

NL Central Division Odds

The division outlook sees the Cubs squarely in the middle of the pack. Milwaukee and St. Louis are clearly the top two teams, with Cincinnati and Pittsburgh at the bottom.

If anything, the Cubs are likely to face challenges from either the Reds or Pirates for the spot in the middle of the division standings. Caesars offers the best odds on the Cubs winning the division at +1200, with DraftKings and BetMGM at +1100.

Prediction: Miracles do happen in baseball, but it’s hard to see the Cubs finishing higher than third in the NL Central.

World Series Odds

These are what you call longshot odds:

BetRivers +8000

DraftKings +10,000

BetMGM +10,000

Caesars +10,000

PointsBet +10,000

FanDuel +13,000

Headquartered in Illinois, BetRivers appears to be hedging its liability if the Cubs have a miracle in them. Conversely, if you do think that miracle is worth wagering on, FanDuel is your best option at +13000.

Seiya Suzuki Rookie Of The Year Odds

If the Cubs are going to contend in a season or two, players like Suzuki are likely going to be among the reasons why. Frank Schwindel will also be a factor after he finished seven in the rookie race last year despite not seeing regular playing time until the season’s second half.

Suzuki was the biggest offseason move made by the Cubs in terms of building for the future. Adding veterans throughout the roster was imperative to keep this season from being a colossal disaster, but many of the additions aren’t long-term answers.

Suzuki, however, could be a building block if the team rebuilds quickly. At 27, he’s not a traditional rookie making his major league debut with limited experience. Suzuki was a star in Japan and is coming off a stellar season.

He hit 38 homers and drove in 88 runs last season and earned yet another Gold Glove Award for his outfield defense.

If you want to wager on Suzuki as the NL Rookie of the Year, be sure to shop around. Caesars and FanDuel Illinois are offering Suzuki as +500, the second choice behind O’Neil Cruz of the Pirates. BetMGM and DraftKings both have Suzuki as the favorite at +350 and +380, respectively.

There are also NL MVP odds on Suzuki. The best are at BetMGM where he’s +6600.

Other Cubs To Consider For Awards

Schwindel hit .326 with 14 homers and 43 RBI last season, so he’s made his way onto the NL MVP odds list. As low as +7000 at DraftKings, you can find him at +16,000 at FanDuel.

Willson Contreras is also on the list, though his first name is misspelled by several of the books. He’s as low as +18,000 at FanDuel and as high as +25000 at Caesars.

In the Cy Young Award odds, the best choices are all found at Caesars, where Stroman is +10,000 and Miley, and Hendricks are both +15,000.