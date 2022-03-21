Purdue Boilermakers March Madness Odds For Sweet 16 And Beyond

It’s been a good time to be a fan of and bet on the Purdue Boilermakers.

The team was never really in danger against Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and cruised to a 78-56 win, making fans and sports bettors happy that they covered the 16.5-point spread. Texas put up more of a fight in the second round, but the Boilermakers made fans and bettors happy again, winning 81-71 to cover as 3.5-point favorites.

Next up for Purdue will be a Sweet Sixteen matchup with this year’s Cinderella team, the No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks. Indiana sportsbooks have installed the Boilermakers as a heavy 12.5-point favorite, but Kentucky (-18.5) and Murray State (-8) were favorites against Saint Peter’s, too and it didn’t matter.

Saint Peter’s vs. Purdue March Madness Betting Odds

With games like this one in which one team is a heavy favorite, line shopping is very important. Odds usually do not vary too much, but whether you are taking the points with Saint Peter’s or laying the points with Purdue, you want to make sure you have the best odds.

SPORTSBOOK POINT SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL BetMGM Purdue -12.5 (-110)

Saint Peter's +12.5 (-110) Purdue -1000

Saint Peter's +625 Over 136.5 (-110)

Under 136.5 (-110) BetRivers Purdue -12.5 (-110)

Saint Peter's +12.5 (-109) Purdue -910

Saint Peter's +600 Over 136.5 (-110)

Under 136.5 (-109) Caesars Purdue -12.5 (-110)

Saint Peter's +12.5 (-110) Purdue -1000

Saint Peter's +650 Over 136.5 (-110)

Under 136.5 (-110)

As of Monday afternoon, it does not appear to matter which Indiana sportsbook you bet with in regard to the point spread. But if you are going to bet the moneyline, it looks like Purdue supporters should go with BetRivers Indiana (-910) while Saint Peter’s fans will want to go with DraftKings Indiana or Caesars Indiana (+650).

Purdue’s Odds To Win The East Region

The four teams still alive in the East Region are No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 UCLA, No. 8 North Carolina, and No. 15 Saint Peter’s. As the highest seed remaining in the bracket, it is not shocking that the Boilermakers are heavy favorites to win the region:

Here are the odds to win the East Region at DraftKings:

Purdue -125

UCLA +220

North Carolina +380

Saint Peter’s +2500

And the odds at Caesars:

Purdue -120

UCLA +220

North Carolina +380

Saint Peter’s +3000

Purdue’s Odds To Win National Championship

The Boilermakers began the Tournament with +1800 odds to win the national championship (via BetMGM). As one of the higher remaining seeds, the team’s odds have gotten significantly shorter. Of the 16 remaining teams, the Boilermakers are in the top four at BetMGM and DraftKings. However, at BetRivers, Purdue’s odds are fifth-best behind Houston at +800).

Here are the odds for the remaining 16 teams at BetMGM Indiana:

Gonzaga +230

Kansas +450

Arizona +500

Purdue +900

Houston +1000

Duke +1400

UCLA +1400

Villanova +1400

Texas Tech +1600

North Carolina +2500

Michigan +5000

Arkansas +5000

Providence +5000

Miami +6600

Iowa State +10,000

Saint Peter’s +20,000

To get to the title game, the Boilermakers will have to face the winner of the West Region in the Final Four, which will probably be Gonzaga.