Purdue Boilermakers March Madness Odds For Sweet 16 And Beyond

It’s been a good time to be a fan of and bet on the Purdue Boilermakers.
The team was never really in danger against Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and cruised to a 78-56 win, making fans and sports bettors happy that they covered the 16.5-point spread. Texas put up more of a fight in the second round, but the Boilermakers made fans and bettors happy again, winning 81-71 to cover as 3.5-point favorites.
Next up for Purdue will be a Sweet Sixteen matchup with this year’s Cinderella team, the No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks. Indiana sportsbooks have installed the Boilermakers as a heavy 12.5-point favorite, but Kentucky (-18.5) and Murray State (-8) were favorites against Saint Peter’s, too and it didn’t matter.
Saint Peter’s vs. Purdue March Madness Betting Odds
With games like this one in which one team is a heavy favorite, line shopping is very important. Odds usually do not vary too much, but whether you are taking the points with Saint Peter’s or laying the points with Purdue, you want to make sure you have the best odds.
|SPORTSBOOK
|POINT SPREAD
|MONEYLINE
|TOTAL
|BetMGM
|Purdue -12.5 (-110)
Saint Peter's +12.5 (-110)
|Purdue -1000
Saint Peter's +625
|Over 136.5 (-110)
Under 136.5 (-110)
|BetRivers
|Purdue -12.5 (-110)
Saint Peter's +12.5 (-109)
|Purdue -910
Saint Peter's +600
|Over 136.5 (-110)
Under 136.5 (-109)
|Caesars
|Purdue -12.5 (-110)
Saint Peter's +12.5 (-110)
|Purdue -1000
Saint Peter's +650
|Over 136.5 (-110)
Under 136.5 (-110)
As of Monday afternoon, it does not appear to matter which Indiana sportsbook you bet with in regard to the point spread. But if you are going to bet the moneyline, it looks like Purdue supporters should go with BetRivers Indiana (-910) while Saint Peter’s fans will want to go with DraftKings Indiana or Caesars Indiana (+650).
Purdue’s Odds To Win The East Region
The four teams still alive in the East Region are No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 UCLA, No. 8 North Carolina, and No. 15 Saint Peter’s. As the highest seed remaining in the bracket, it is not shocking that the Boilermakers are heavy favorites to win the region:
Here are the odds to win the East Region at DraftKings:
- Purdue -125
- UCLA +220
- North Carolina +380
- Saint Peter’s +2500
And the odds at Caesars:
- Purdue -120
- UCLA +220
- North Carolina +380
- Saint Peter’s +3000
Purdue’s Odds To Win National Championship
The Boilermakers began the Tournament with +1800 odds to win the national championship (via BetMGM). As one of the higher remaining seeds, the team’s odds have gotten significantly shorter. Of the 16 remaining teams, the Boilermakers are in the top four at BetMGM and DraftKings. However, at BetRivers, Purdue’s odds are fifth-best behind Houston at +800).
Here are the odds for the remaining 16 teams at BetMGM Indiana:
- Gonzaga +230
- Kansas +450
- Arizona +500
- Purdue +900
- Houston +1000
- Duke +1400
- UCLA +1400
- Villanova +1400
- Texas Tech +1600
- North Carolina +2500
- Michigan +5000
- Arkansas +5000
- Providence +5000
- Miami +6600
- Iowa State +10,000
- Saint Peter’s +20,000
To get to the title game, the Boilermakers will have to face the winner of the West Region in the Final Four, which will probably be Gonzaga.