It has been a great week for fans and bettors of the Iowa State Cyclones.
There did not appear to be much hope for the Cyclones after Texas Tech dispatched them in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament, 72-41. But they were only 3.5-point underdogs to LSU in the first round and won 59-54. Wisconsin was favored by four points against them in the second round, but the Cyclones again won by five, 54-49.
So, it’s on to the Sweet 16 for Iowa State for a matchup with No. 10 Miami Friday night at the United Center in Chicago. Once again, Iowa sports betting apps list the Cyclones as underdogs. Considering how the first two rounds went, that could mean Iowa has the Hurricanes right where they want them.
Iowa State Vs. Miami Betting Odds
If you like to bet the point spread, according to the odds as of Monday night, it does not matter who you go with. However, if you have faith in the Cyclones and want to bet the moneyline, you will want to go with BetRivers Iowa or Caesars Iowa. Both have Iowa State listed at +125.
|Sportsbook
|Point Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|Iowa State +2.5 (-110)
Miami -2.5 (-110)
|Iowa State +120
Miami -145
|Over 133.5 (-110)
Under 133.5 (-110)
|DraftKings
|Iowa State +2.5 (-105)
Miami -2.5 (-115)
|Iowa State +120
Miami -140
|Over 133.5 (-110)
Under 133.5 (-110)
|BetRivers
|Iowa State +2.5 (-106)
Miami -2.5 (-114)
|Iowa State +125
Miami -148
|Over 133.5 (-110)
Under 133.5 (-110)
|Caesars
|Iowa State +2.5 (-110)
Miami -2.5 (-110)
|Iowa State +125
Miami -145
|Over 133 (-109)
Under 133 (-110)
If you are not ready to put your money down just yet, be sure to shop for the best line so that you can find the sportsbook with the best odds. They could shift depending on how the public bets.
Iowa State’s Odds To Win The Midwest Region
The four teams still alive in the Midwest Region are No. 1 Kansas, No. 4 Providence, No. 10 Miami, and No. 11 Iowa State. As the lowest remaining seed in the bracket, it is not shocking that the Cyclones have the longest odds, but it is interesting that Iowa State has the same odds as Providence.
Here are the odds to win the Midwest Region at DraftKings Iowa:
- Kansas -190
- Miami FL +500
- Providence +600
- Iowa State +600
And the odds at Caesars:
- Kansas -180
- Miami FL +500
- Providence +600
- Iowa State +600
Iowa State’s Odds To Win National Championship
The Cyclones began the tournament with incredibly long odds of +25,000 to win the national championship at BetMGM Iowa. Iowa State’s odds improved to +20,000 after beating LSU. As one of 16 remaining teams, the Cyclones’ odds are even better, but still long, heading into the Sweet 16.
Here are the odds for the remaining 16 teams at BetMGM:
- Gonzaga +230
- Kansas +450
- Arizona +500
- Purdue +900
- Houston +1000
- Duke +1400
- UCLA +1400
- Villanova +1400
- Texas Tech +1600
- North Carolina +2500
- Michigan +5000
- Arkansas +5000
- Providence +5000
- Miami +6600
- Iowa State +10,000
- Saint Peter’s +20,000
If the Cyclones are going to get to the title game, they will have to face the winner of the South Region in the Final Four. According to the odds for that region, it could be Arizona (+140), Houston (+225), Villanova (+250), or Michigan (+800).