It has been a great week for fans and bettors of the Iowa State Cyclones.

There did not appear to be much hope for the Cyclones after Texas Tech dispatched them in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament, 72-41. But they were only 3.5-point underdogs to LSU in the first round and won 59-54. Wisconsin was favored by four points against them in the second round, but the Cyclones again won by five, 54-49.

So, it’s on to the Sweet 16 for Iowa State for a matchup with No. 10 Miami Friday night at the United Center in Chicago. Once again, Iowa sports betting apps list the Cyclones as underdogs. Considering how the first two rounds went, that could mean Iowa has the Hurricanes right where they want them.

Iowa State Vs. Miami Betting Odds

If you like to bet the point spread, according to the odds as of Monday night, it does not matter who you go with. However, if you have faith in the Cyclones and want to bet the moneyline, you will want to go with BetRivers Iowa or Caesars Iowa. Both have Iowa State listed at +125.

Sportsbook Point Spread Moneyline Total BetMGM Iowa State +2.5 (-110)

Miami -2.5 (-110) Iowa State +120

Miami -145 Over 133.5 (-110)

Under 133.5 (-110) DraftKings Iowa State +2.5 (-105)

Miami -2.5 (-115) Iowa State +120

Miami -140 Over 133.5 (-110)

Under 133.5 (-110) BetRivers Iowa State +2.5 (-106)

Miami -2.5 (-114) Iowa State +125

Miami -148 Over 133.5 (-110)

Under 133.5 (-110) Caesars Iowa State +2.5 (-110)

Miami -2.5 (-110) Iowa State +125

Miami -145 Over 133 (-109)

Under 133 (-110)

If you are not ready to put your money down just yet, be sure to shop for the best line so that you can find the sportsbook with the best odds. They could shift depending on how the public bets.

Iowa State’s Odds To Win The Midwest Region

The four teams still alive in the Midwest Region are No. 1 Kansas, No. 4 Providence, No. 10 Miami, and No. 11 Iowa State. As the lowest remaining seed in the bracket, it is not shocking that the Cyclones have the longest odds, but it is interesting that Iowa State has the same odds as Providence.

Here are the odds to win the Midwest Region at DraftKings Iowa:

Kansas -190

Miami FL +500

Providence +600

Iowa State +600

And the odds at Caesars:

Kansas -180

Miami FL +500

Providence +600

Iowa State +600

Iowa State’s Odds To Win National Championship

The Cyclones began the tournament with incredibly long odds of +25,000 to win the national championship at BetMGM Iowa. Iowa State’s odds improved to +20,000 after beating LSU. As one of 16 remaining teams, the Cyclones’ odds are even better, but still long, heading into the Sweet 16.

Here are the odds for the remaining 16 teams at BetMGM:

Gonzaga +230

Kansas +450

Arizona +500

Purdue +900

Houston +1000

Duke +1400

UCLA +1400

Villanova +1400

Texas Tech +1600

North Carolina +2500

Michigan +5000

Arkansas +5000

Providence +5000

Miami +6600

Iowa State +10,000

Saint Peter’s +20,000

If the Cyclones are going to get to the title game, they will have to face the winner of the South Region in the Final Four. According to the odds for that region, it could be Arizona (+140), Houston (+225), Villanova (+250), or Michigan (+800).