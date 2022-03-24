Sports bettors in the Midwest soon will have another Illinois retail sportsbook to visit if they want to place some wagers.

DraftKings will open its new retail sportsbook at Casino Queen on March 29, giving it a permanent location at the riverboat located in East Saint Louis, Ill., on the Mississippi River.

It is a 6,000-square-foot retail sportsbook space that replaces a temporary DraftKings presence at the Casino Queen. A reported $10 million renovation culminates in the property being rebranded as DraftKings at Casino Queen.

A new sportsbook and lounge area will feature more than 30 sports betting kiosks, five betting windows, an expansive 60-foot video wall, dozens of high-definition televisions, as well as a VIP lounge and betting area. Other amenities at the new DraftKings sportsbook on the Casino Queen include a bar that offers a drink and a food menu.

The project was developed by DraftKings in conjunction with JCJ Architecture, a national contractor with experience designing and building sportsbooks and entertainment spaces for the gaming industry. The Draftkings at Casino Queen is DraftKings’ first sportsbook on a riverboat in Illinois. DraftKings also operates its online sportsbook in the state, and of course, has it integrated into the betting experience at Casino Queen.

“It’s exciting to see our shared vision of bringing DraftKings’ innovative mobile app to life with an incredible in-person experience at the new DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook,” Sr. Director of Retail Sportsbooks at DraftKings Michael Kibort said.

About The Casino Queen And Sports Betting In Illinois

The Casino Queen was opened in 1993, and the property is located on and adjacent to the Mississippi River. Visitors can enjoy views of The Gateway Arch and the skyline of St. Louis across the river in St. Louis, Missouri.

DraftKings at Casino Queen has both a casino and 157-room hotel at their 38,000-square-foot venue with nearly 1,000 gaming machines, 27 table games, and four restaurants. The location also has an RV park on the Illinois side of the river, a swimming pool, and free parking for guests.

Illinois legalized riverboat casinos in 1990, and sports betting was made legal in the state in 2019, though only at retail locations initially. This year, the state made it legal for bettors to register online with mobile sportsbook apps. Chicago, which previously prohibited sportsbooks within city limits, in 2021 passed an ordinance to allow sportsbooks inside or adjacent to five Chicago stadiums, including the United Center.