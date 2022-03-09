As you are reading this, you can register for a mobile sports betting account completely online in Illinois. No longer do you need to complete the process at a retail sportsbook. Caesars Sportsbook Illinois is celebrating online registration with insurance on your first bet up to $1,100 back.

What a great way to begin this new phase of Illinois mobile sports betting. Before March 5, you could begin the registration process on your mobile phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer, but you had to finish the registration process at a casino. Traveling to a retail sportsbook may not have been convenient.

If you make a $10+ deposit within 30 days of opening your sports betting account, you’ll be eligible for the first bet insurance. If the first bet wins, you receive the full payout and can cash out immediately. If the first bet is unsuccessful, you get a full refund in the form of a free bet of equal value. So if you bet $100 and lost, you’d receive a $100 free bet. If you bet the full $1,100 and lost, you’d receive a $1,100 free bet. The free bet is a one-use token and cannot be broken down across multiple bets.

Be sure to read the complete terms and conditions for all of the pertinent details.

How To Register With Caesars Illinois

Creating your Caesars Sportsbook Illinois account is a straightforward process. The first step is deciding whether to sign up on your mobile device or computer. If using your computer, just go to Caesars’ website by clicking on this link, and be sure to provide the Caesars Illinois promo code: SHARPBETCZR.

If you want to download the app to your mobile phone or tablet, you’ll find the app at one of two sites. For devices using the iOS operating system, you’ll download the app from the App Store. If you have an Android device, the app is available at the Play Store.

You’ll then be asked for your name, date of birth, phone number, email address, street address, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. You’ll also select and answer several security questions.

All of these steps are designed to verify your age and identity as you must be 21 years old to wager in Illinois. The security questions are to help ensure no one else can access your account and any deposited funds.

Funding Your Caesars Sportsbook Account

In order to be eligible for the promo offer, you must make a deposit into your account within three days of creating it. There are several options when it comes to adding funds to your account.

Here’s a look at the most common ways to fund your Caesars account:

Credit/Debit Card (VISA, Mastercard, Discover)

PayPal transfers

Play+ Card

ACH/E-Check

PayNearMe terminals at convenience stores

Additional options may be available depending on the state.

It’s important to include the Promo code for the welcome offer you’re looking to redeem. Otherwise, you’ll miss out on a great opportunity to begin your betting experience with Caesars.

Options For Your First Bet With Caesars Illinois

Now that you can create your account and begin wagering immediately from anywhere in the state, you can take advantage of the Chicago Bulls having a great season, and March Madness, which is to begin soon.

The Bulls have a big game on Monday night when they meet the Philadelphia 76ers on the road. The two teams are tightly bunched just behind the Miami Heat for the top spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

If you’re a hockey fan, maybe you want to bet that this is the time the Chicago Blackhawks begin turning things around. Or maybe there’s a prop bet out there involving the Blackhawks or their opponent that’s caught your attention.

The Blackhawks and Chicago Fire FC are also in action over the weekend if you want to place that first bet on a local team.

You can also wager on golf, tennis, NASCAR, or Saturday’s big UFC card. And those are just a few of the many sports available to bet on.