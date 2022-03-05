BetMGM Illinois Sportsbook app is live, at last. Early on Saturday morning, the wait for BetMGM Illinois to launch mobile sports betting came to an end. And since there’s always room for more good news, you can celebrate online registration with a $1,000 risk-free bet with this BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code: SHARP

Claim Your $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Using BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code SHARP

Until today, Illinois sports bettors had to go to one of the state’s retail sportsbooks to complete the registration process. Depending on one’s location, the nearest sportsbook may not have been a convenient drive away.

The requirement certainly wasn’t conducive to BetMGM operating in the state as BetMGM doesn’t have a retail sportsbook in Illinois. So, it certainly isn’t coincidental that BetMGM launched today — the first day you can start and finish the registration process online.

It’s a long-awaited victory for BetMGM, which adds another state to its mobile sports betting portfolio. And with a $1,000 risk-free bet with the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code, today’s launch is a win for sports bettors across the state.

If your initial bet isn’t a winner as well, BetMGM Illinois will return the amount of your wager to your account in the form of free bets. The free bets aren’t redeemable for cash, so be sure to see the full terms and conditions for additional details.

How To Register for The BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code

Now that BetMGM Illinois is live, there are two ways to register for an account and claim your $1,000 risk-free first bet. If you prefer a bigger screen, you can register on BetMGM’s website while using your laptop or desktop computer.

If you prefer the convenience of your mobile device, you can download the BetMGM app. If you have an Android device, you’ll find the app at the Play Store. If your device utilizes the iOS operating system, you can download BetMGM’s app at the App Store.

Whether your using the app or have the site on your computer, you begin signing up for your account by clicking the “Register” icon on the top right of the homepage. You’ll then be asked for your name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. You’ll also select and answer several security questions.

All of this information is needed to verify your identity while confirming you’re at least 21 years old. The information is also designed to secure your account from any unauthorized access.

Don’t forget to enter SHARP as your bonus code to get your $1,000 risk-free first bet.

Funding Your BetMGM Illinois Sportsbook Account

Funding options can vary for a sportsbook depending on the state and its requirements and restrictions. Here are ways BetMGM sportsbook accounts can be funded in other states, including Louisiana, where BetMGM launched in late January.

You can fund your account in Louisiana via:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Pay Near Me locations

PayPal

Skrill

Online Banking

ACH/eCheck

Play+ Card

BetMGM Has Additional Promos Beyond The Risk-Free Bet

Once you’ve taken advantage of the risk-free bet, that doesn’t mean you’ve run out of promo opportunities from BetMGM. By clicking on the “promotions” tab on the homepage, you quickly get an overview of the platform’s current offers.

If you’re new to parlay betting, or simply want to feel better about your multi-leg wagers, BetMGM has you covered in terms of the NBA, NHL, or EPL. If you build a parlay with at least four legs and all but one of the legs wins, you’ll get your stake back up to $25.

The Parlay Plus feature, meanwhile, can provide up to 40% more in profits if you win a 4-7 leg parlay on any combination of sports or events.

And if you refer a friend who registers for an account, makes a deposit, and meets the site’s basic wagering requirement, you both receive a $50 cash referral bonus. Not only that, but you’re eligible to receive the bonus on up to 20 referrals.

Options For Your First Wager With BetMGM Illinois

Now that your account is ready to go, it’s time to decide on your first wager. The good news is that there are plenty of games to choose from over the next three days.

The Chicago Blackhawks face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, while Chicago Fire FC meets Orlando City SC. It’s a back-to-back for the Blackhawks as they also face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

If you want to wager on the resurgent Chicago Bulls, they’re on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

There’s also a major UFC event on Saturday, along with tennis and golf tournaments. NASCAR, meanwhile, is racing in Las Vegas on Sunday.

But if you’re hoping to wager on one of the state’s college basketball teams, you’ll have to visit one of the state’s retail sportsbooks to do so. Mobile sports betting platforms are available for wagers on all out-of-state programs, just not the in-state teams.