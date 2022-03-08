The Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament began on Tuesday, but Notre Dame must wait to see who it will play, having earned a double-bye after a successful regular season that included 22 wins — 15 in the ACC.

For the first time in years, hopes are high for Notre Dame’s men’s basketball team as it enters the conference tournament as the No. 2 seed and eyes the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Indiana sportsbooks are offering promos and bonuses that you’ll be able to take advantage of by Thursday when the Irish will play their first game in the ACC Tournament. Aside from Notre Dame, the other top four seeds in the tournament are No. 1 Duke, No. 3 North Carolina, and No. 4 Miami.

Indiana Sports Betting Promos For Notre Dame’s ACC Tournament Run

Sportsbook Partner Casino New Member Bonus Important Note DraftKings Ameristar Casino Resort $50 free bet 20% deposit match up to $1,000 Only 1x playthrough requirement on bonus + deposit BetMGM Belterra Casino Resort Risk-free bet up to $1,000 Min. $10 deposit; Use bonus code SHARP Caesars Sportsbook Tropicana Evansville Deposit match up to $1,500 Use promo code SHARPBETCZR

In addition to the three listed above, you can also claim bonuses from FanDuel Indiana and BetRivers Indiana.

FanDuel Indiana, which operates in partnership with Blue Chip Casino, is offering new customers a risk-free bet of up to $1,000.

With BetRivers Indiana, new customers can get a deposit match bonus of up to $250 by using the bonus code SHARP250.

Stock market meets sports betting: Sporttrade planning new approach in Indiana sports betting

Can Irish Translate Regular Season Success To Tournament

As the No. 2 seed in the ACC, Notre Dame will not have to play a first or second-round game in the conference tournament. Their first game will be Thursday at 7 p.m. ET and televised on ESPN2. A possible first game opponent is Virginia Tech, the No. 7 seed. In their only meeting this season, Virginia Tech beat Notre Dame 79-73.

If Notre Dame wins its opening game, it would play the late game on Friday on ESPN, and the ACC championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

After beginning their season 3-3 in non-conference play, the Fighting Irish were defeated by Boston College in their first contest in ACC action, but that was way back on Dec. 3 and a lot has changed since. The team went on the road and beat Georgia Tech and Louisville in January. The Irish won a dozen straight at home and went 7-1 in February. That success has vaulted the Irish into contention at the top of the ACC entering conference tournament play.