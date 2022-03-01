Illinois sports bettors welcome to the land of online signup for sports betting and that means big time Illinois sports betting promos are available online this weekend! .

Illinois sports betting had previously required signup at a retail casino. However, the in-person requirement part of the registration process has been eliminated.

With that, we are breaking down some of the best new user Illinois sports betting promos. Furthermore, there are a few existing user sports betting promos to take advantage of as well. Whether you are a new user or an existing user, there is something for everyone.

Illinois Sports Betting Promos For This Weekend

Below are the best Illinois sports betting promo codes for the weekend ahead. Below you will also see the best existing user promo codes for this weekend’s Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers and Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

DraftKings Illinois — Two offers totaling $1,05o: $50 Free Bet + 20% Deposit Match Up To $1,000

FanDuel Illinois — Sign up to claim a risk-free bet of up to $1,000

PointsBet Illinois — Get two risk-free bets totaling up to $2,000. Use code BESTOFFER

BetRivers Illinois — 100% Deposit Match Up To $250. Use Code SHARP250

BetMGM Illinois — Get a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. Use code SHARP

Illinois Sports Betting Promo For Existing Users

Hockey fans will like this offer from BetRivers Illinois. Every Friday, NHL bettors can get a 20% profit boost to use over the weekend. The NHL boosts expire 24 hours after they are issued. One is expected to be available for Saturday’s game between the Blackhawks and the Flyers.