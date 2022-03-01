Illinois sports bettors welcome to the land of online signup for sports betting and that means big time Illinois sports betting promos are available online this weekend! .
Illinois sports betting had previously required signup at a retail casino. However, the in-person requirement part of the registration process has been eliminated.
With that, we are breaking down some of the best new user Illinois sports betting promos. Furthermore, there are a few existing user sports betting promos to take advantage of as well. Whether you are a new user or an existing user, there is something for everyone.
Illinois Sports Betting Promos For This Weekend
Below are the best Illinois sports betting promo codes for the weekend ahead. Below you will also see the best existing user promo codes for this weekend’s Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers and Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
DraftKings Illinois — Two offers totaling $1,05o: $50 Free Bet + 20% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
FanDuel Illinois — Sign up to claim a risk-free bet of up to $1,000
PointsBet Illinois — Get two risk-free bets totaling up to $2,000. Use code BESTOFFER
BetRivers Illinois — 100% Deposit Match Up To $250. Use Code SHARP250
BetMGM Illinois — Get a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. Use code SHARP
Illinois Sports Betting Promo For Existing Users
Hockey fans will like this offer from BetRivers Illinois. Every Friday, NHL bettors can get a 20% profit boost to use over the weekend. The NHL boosts expire 24 hours after they are issued. One is expected to be available for Saturday’s game between the Blackhawks and the Flyers.