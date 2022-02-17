Illinois Sports Betting Tops $60 Million In Super Bowl Wagers

Bettors in Illinois wagered more than $60 million on Super Bowl LVI — a 33 percent increase over the previous year, according to preliminary numbers reported by the Illinois Gaming Board.

Of the grand total, $54.7 million came from online sports betting from the major sportsbooks in the state. There was $5.7 million in bets placed on the Super Bowl via retail sportsbooks. This year’s Super Bowl, which was won by the Los Angeles Rams, is only the second NFL title game that Illinois bettors could legally bet on.

DraftKings and FanDuel Lead the Way in Online Sports Betting

DraftKings and FanDuel were the leaders in total handle in Illinois for Super Bowl 56. The online sports betting handle for the state’s sportsbooks for Super Bowl wagering were:

DraftKings (Casino Queen): $19.9 million

FanDuel Sportsbook: $16.6 million

Rivers Casino: $7.5 million

Hollywood Casino Aurora: $4.5 million

Hawthorne Casino and Race Course: $4.5 million

Grand Victoria Casino: $1.4 million

Rivers Casino led in retail sportsbook total handle with just over $2 million. With many new states offering legal sports betting in 2022, it’s anticipated that nationwide figures will set a record for betting on the Super Bowl.

The total online sports betting handle for Super Bowl LV in 2021 was $42.7 million, which means there was an increase of approximately $12 million for this year’s game. Retail sportsbook handle in Illinois more than doubled from $2.8 million for the 2021 game to more than $5.7 million this year.

The Illinois Gaming Board estimates the total Super Bowl adjusted gross revenue to exceed $9.5 million, which would lead to more than $1.4 million in tax revenue for Illinois under the 15% rate.

Another betting option: FanDuel announces plans to open sportsbook inside Chicago’s United Center

Most Sportsbooks Came Out Ahead on Super Bowl LVI

FanDuel Sportsbook led the way in the state with an AGR of just over $5 million for Super Bowl LVI. Two of Illinois’ eight sportsbooks finished in the red: Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin and Hollywood Casino in Joliet.

Sports betting data from January has yet to be released, but with both conference championship games having been played on Jan. 30, and with the popularity of the NFL Playoffs generated by exciting games last month, it’s expected that Illinois will begin 2022 with two very successful months of sports betting and tax revenue for the state’s capital infrastructure improvement plans.

Illinois citizens have wagered more than $7 billion on sports since the state launched in March of 2020. This year we could see even more opportunities for sports bettors, as venues like Wrigley Field can apply for sportsbooks at their locations.