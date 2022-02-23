FanDuel Illinois Promo Code Gives New Users $100

Illinois sportsbook mobile registration is coming in early March, and a FanDuel Illinois Promo Code is available to new users in that state.

New customers who register before March 5 will receive $100 in site credit just for signing up online with FanDuel Illinois. This offer does not require a deposit.

Claim $100 Free With FanDuel Illinois Promo Code

How To Get The FanDuel Illinois Promo Code

Illinois sports bettors can fully register remotely with online sportsbooks starting March 5. Previously, bettors had to complete registration in person at retail casinos. The new system will allow many more people to register.

Users must verify that they are in Illinois to complete a new FanDuel registration.

New FanDuel customers must complete their registration and be verified to be eligible for the $100 in free bets .

. Once the $100 is placed into your new FanDuel Illinois account, you can use the credit for bets in the state.

Online remote registration in Illinois is coming just in time for March Madness. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins March 15 with the First Four play-in games. First Round action starts a few days later, and eventually, after 67 games a national champion will be crowned.

FanDuel and Sports Betting in Illinois

In December 2021, Illinois lawmakers passed legislation to enable sportsbooks to register users remotely. FanDuel is one of the first sportsbooks to take advantage of this new development in the Land of Lincoln, but others are sure to follow. The online remote registration system puts Illinois in line with neighboring Michigan, which launched unfettered online sports betting in January 2021 and has seen great success.

FanDuel has big plans for Illinois and Chicago. In 2021, the Chicago City Council voted to lift a ban on sports betting in the city limits, clearing the way for FanDuel’s plans to open a sportsbook lounge inside the United Center, home to both the Blackhawks and the Bulls.