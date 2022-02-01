Looking to build upon existing relationships with the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, FanDuel announced plans to open a sportsbook lounge inside the United Center. The Bulls and Blackhawks both play their home games in the arena made famous by Michael Jordan.



Pending all approvals, including sign-off from the Illinois Gaming Board, FanDuel is touting “a two-story venue unlike any sportsbook in North America.” Such a facility would add to the already-healthy mobile sports betting market available to Illinois sports bettors.



The proposed sportsbook will be built adjacent to the United Center atrium, with a design ensuring no fan misses out on the action on the court or on the ice. FanDuel also vows to have “state-of-the-art viewing and sports wagering technology, as well as a full-service team ready to deliver a personalized customer experience.”

This move was made possible when the Chicago City Council voted to lift a ban on sports betting in the city limits.



No timetable was announced for when the sportsbook inside the United Center could launch. The Chicago Cubs and DraftKings previously announced plans to build a sportsbook outside of Wrigley Field. The Cubs have said their sportsbook will open in advance of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.



Sportsbooks have also been approved for Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears, Guaranteed Rate Field (Chicago White Sox), and Wintrust Arena, home of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky and DePaul University.

NCAA Betting On Deck, Too: Illinois to allow limited in-state college sports betting

FanDuel Sportsbook Adds To Existing United Center Partnership

Until the Illinois Gaming Board approves the sportsbook, the United Center and FanDuel will build out a non-wagering space adjacent to the atrium. That space will have FanDuel branding and allow fans to watch the games unfolding below.



The partnership has previously included media, VIP fan experiences, and advertising assets throughout the United Center and on various broadcasts involving the Bulls and Blackhawks.



“As an industry leader in sports betting with a large and loyal existing customer base, FanDuel has a proven track record of innovation and excellence making them the perfect partner in developing the sportsbook at the United Center,” Howard Pizer, executive vice president and CEO of United Center Joint Venture said in a statement. “It is designed to give sports fans a brand new, fully immersive sportsbook lounge experience unlike any other.”



Amy Howe, CEO of FanDuel Group, says the sportsbook lounge will be befitting fans that are “some of the most loyal and passionate in the world.”



“Our team has a track record of delivering incredible retail locations for fans, and we can’t wait to make this sportsbook lounge the premier destination for Chicago sports fans and a place where they can fully experience the FanDuel brand,” Howe said in a statement.



Since opening in 1994, the United Center has hosted more than 67 million fans for events that have included concerts, family shows, and numerous special events. In the winter of 2021, the United Center also served as a mass vaccination center distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

Photo courtesy of Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire