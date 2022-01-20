Purdue Vs. Indiana Betting Odds And Preview

Purdue will try to extend its win streak when it takes on a hated rival, Indiana, in Bloomington, Ind., on Thursday night. The Boilermakers have won the last nine in the series. Most sportsbooks have them listed as 3.5-point favorites to make it 10. If you’re new to sports betting and want to place a wager on tonight’s game, check out our list of Indiana sportsbook apps and their bonus offers.

It will be a battle of opposing styles as Purdue’s No. 4 scoring offense takes on the tough, defensive-minded Hoosiers.

Purdue Vs. Indiana Betting Odds

Sportsbook Point Spread Moneyline Total BetMGM Purdue -3.5 (-110)

Indiana +3.5 (-110) Purdue -175

Indiana +145 Over 142.5 (-110)

Under 142.5 (-110) DraftKings Purdue -3.5 (-110)

Indiana +3.5 (-110) Purdue -165

Indiana +145 Over 141 (-105)

Under 141 (-115)

FanDuel Purdue -3.5 (-110)

Indiana +3.5 (-110) Purdue -184

Indiana +152 Over 142 (-114)

Under 142 (-106) Caesars Purdue -3.5 (-110)

Indiana +3.5 (-110) Purdue -170

Indiana +145 Over 142.5 (-110)

Under 142.5 (-110)

Purdue (15-2 SU, 9-8 ATS)

After starting the season with eight consecutive wins, the Boilermakers moved from No. 7 in the polls to No. 1. However, it was a short-lived stay as Purdue lost its next game. A loss to Wisconsin dropped them back down to No. 7, but after wins over Penn State, Nebraska, and No. 17 Illinois, they moved up to No. 4.

Purdue will enter this game fresh off a big win over Illinois Monday night, 96-88 in 2OT. Sasha Stefanovic led the way with 22 points, followed by Zach Edey with 20 and the team’s leading scorer, Jordan Ivey, with 19. It was the third win in four games against ranked opponents.

The Boilermakers have been getting it done this season by excelling on the offensive side of the court. They rank fourth in the country in scoring, fourth in field goal percentage, fifth in three-point percentage, sixth in assists per game, and 13th in rebounds per game.

They will be in for a challenge Thursday night when they face the No. 1 scoring defense in the Big Ten.

Indiana (13-4 SU, 10-7 ATS)

Fans of the Hoosiers were hoping their team would get a boost this season under first-year head coach Mike Woodson. Woodson made a good impression with fans right off the bat by getting several players back out of the transfer portal, including Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis has thrived under Woodson and leads the team in points (19.5 per game), rebounds (9.1), and blocks (2.9). He also leads the charge for Indiana’s highly regarded defense and will be tasked with taking Purdue’s big man, Edey, out of the game.

The Hoosiers’ defense will enter Thursday night’s game ranked first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense and defensive rebounds, second in blocks, and third in three-point field goal defense.

Indiana got back on the right side of the scoreboard Monday night with a win over Nebraska, 78-71. Jackson-Davis led the way with his fourth double-double in a row scoring 23 points and pulling down 12 boards. Race Thompson chipped in 12 points, and Jordan Geronimo had 10.

Betting Analysis

The last time Indiana recorded a win over Purdue was back in February 2016. Indiana has a solid team this season, but it may not be at the same level as Purdue’s. While Indiana’s defense may slow down the Boilermakers’ offense, it will not stop it. As for their offense, it is a little too dependent on Jackson-Davis.

It will not be easy for him to score against the 7-4 Edey.

Indiana has gone 9-1 against the spread in the last 10 home games, but it may struggle to cover 3.5 points against Purdue.

Photo courtesy of Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire