Most Indiana sportsbooks have Purdue (16-3 SU, 10-9 ATS) listed as a 2.5-point favorite when it heads into Carver-Hawkeye Arena Thursday night to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (14-5 SU, 12-7 ATS). Purdue won by seven (77-70) earlier in the season when they hosted the Hawkeyes.

However, Iowa was without its leading scorer and one of the best players in the country for that game — Keegan Murray, who will be active Thursday night.

Purdue vs. Iowa Betting Odds

Let’s take a look at the odds for this game at some of Indiana’s top sportsbooks:

Sportsbook Point Spread Moneyline Total BetMGM Purdue -2.5 (-110)

Iowa +2.5 (-110) Purdue -135

Indiana +115 Over 154.5 (-110)

Under 154.5 (-110) DraftKings Purdue -2 (-110)

Iowa +2 (-110) Purdue -130

Indiana +110 Over 154.5 (-105)

Under 154.5 (-115) FanDuel Purdue -2 (-110)

Iowa +2 (-110) Purdue -128

Indiana +106 Over 154.5 (-106)

Under 154.5 (-114) Caesars Purdue -2 (-110)

Iowa +2 (-110) Purdue -130

Indiana +110 Over 154.5 (-110)

Under 154.5 (-110)

Purdue Boilermakers

The Boilermakers will enter this game fresh off a dominant win at home against Northwestern on Sunday, 80-60. However, playing at home has not been an issue for them; playing on the road has. Purdue is 10-1 at home, 4-0 at neutral sites, but just 2-2 on the road.

All four road games were close. The loss to Rutgers was by two points and the loss to Indiana was by three. They had to go to double OT to beat Illinois. While the win over Penn State came by seven, and they led by as many as 10 points during the game, the lead dwindled to two points in the final minutes of the game.

Against Iowa, the size inside will give the Purdue defense an advantage. However, the Hawkeyes will probably not test the Purdue defense too much. Iowa will do its best to do much of its damage from behind the three-point line. So, if they hit their shots, the Boilermakers could be in trouble.

If they miss their shots, however, Purdue is one of the best rebounding teams in the nation. So, there will not be too many second-chance shots for Iowa.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa is one of the top-scoring teams this season (fifth in the nation with 83.1 points/game). Purdue’s defense will undoubtedly put Iowa’s offensive prowess to the test, but if the Hawkeyes’ playmakers can make their shots, this one could get out of hand. However, Iowa has been known to go ice-cold occasionally (i.e., the Rutgers game).

If their shots are on target, the Hawkeyes will be in good shape. However, Purdue is not too shabby from behind the arc, either. If neither defense can slow down the other or struggles to do so, the final score could be relatively high.

The Hawkeyes nearly erased a 19-point deficit against the last time these two teams met. Factor that in with Purdue’s road woes this season, and it is not hard to see Iowa pulling off the upset as long as they can make some shots.

Betting Analysis

The one place Purdue has struggled so far this season has been on the road (2-2 SU, 1-3 ATS; 0-3 ATS when a road favorite). Such a trend does not bode well when facing a solid team like the Hawkeyes that play their best basketball at home, where they are 11-1.

Look for this to be a close game throughout the first half and for most of the second, with the winner pulling away when they start hitting some 3-pointers late in the game.

Our Pick: Iowa +2.5