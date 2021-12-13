Indiana, Iowa Sports Betting Set Records Once Again

For a third consecutive month, both Indiana and Iowa set records for sports betting volume. Combined, the two states eclipsed half a billion in sports betting in November 2021.

Indiana inched up to $463 million in sports betting volume for November, with revenues shattering the previous top mark. The state logged $47.6 million in adjusted gross revenue, which was significantly more than the previous record of $33.8 million. In addition, the $463 million handle for November dwarfed the figure from October, which was $251 million.

Five Saturdays of college football and five Sundays of the NFL helped Iowa set a record for sports betting volume with $287 million. Iowa casinos reported $19,746,266 in sports wagering net receipts in November, while the remainder (more than $267 million) came via online sports wagering. For November, Iowa collected $2,063,733 in tax revenue, according to Play Iowa.

College Basketball Has Indiana Bettors Excited

Online sports betting fueled the continued popularity of sports betting, with many fans laying down wagers on college and professional football. Basketball bets nearly matched football in popularity in the Hoosier State, with the No. 1-ranked Purdue men’s basketball team attracting much attention.

Sports Betting Handle By Sport At Indiana Sportsbooks In November 2021

Football … $136 million Basketball … $132 million Parlay … $120 million Other Sports … $69 million Baseball … $1 million

Top Indiana Sportsbooks By Handle In November 2021

DraftKings /theScore Bet … $174.8 million FanDuel … $110.6 million BetMGM … $48.6 million PointsBet … $42.4 million

College Football Teams Help Feed Record Revenue in Iowa

Performances by the Iowa Hawkeyes, who won the Big Ten West Division title, and the Iowa State Cyclones, who defeated TCU in an exciting victory for their football program, helped charge up excitement for sports betting in Iowa for November.

Top Iowa Sportsbooks By Handle In November 2021