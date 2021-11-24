Notre Dame Vs. Stanford Betting Odds And Analysis

It has not been a stellar season for Stanford, but the Cardinal can end it on a high note with a win over one of their rivals, Notre Dame, in front of a home crowd. However, the odds are stacked against them as the Cardinal are 19-point underdogs to the visiting Fighting Irish.

Here are more betting odds for Saturday’s game in Palo Alto, Calif.

Notre Dame Vs. Stanford Betting Odds

Sportsbook Point spread Moneyline Total DraftKings Notre Dame -19 (-115)

Stanford +19 (-105) Notre Dame -1125

Stanford +700 Over 52.5 (-115)

Under 52.5 (-105) BetMGM Notre Dame -18.5 (-110)

Stanford +18.5 (-110) Notre Dame -1000

Stanford +650 Over 52.5 (-110)

Under 52.5 (-110) Caesars Notre Dame -19.5 (-110)

Stanford +19.5 (-110) Notre Dame -1100

Stanford +700 Over 52.5 (-115)

Under 52.5 (-105) BetRivers Notre Dame -19 (-112)

Stanford +19 (-109) Notre Dame -1430

Stanford +750 Over 52.5 (-112)

Under 52.5 (-109)

Also Read: BetMGM Indiana offering additional free $50 bet to new users

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1 SU, 8-3 ATS)

Notre Dame is having a great season, but the Fighting Irish are still on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff. A big win over Stanford may not help it much, but should Notre Dame not win big or lose, its slim shot will disappear.

If their last game — a 55-0 win over Georgia Tech — is any indication, the Fighting Irish will head to California playing their best football of the season. After shutting out the Yellow Jackets, the defense has only allowed nine points in November.

The offense was its usual efficient self. QB Jack Coan completed 15 of 20 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns. RB Tyler Buchner added another 17 yards in the passing game but made a more significant contribution on the ground with five carries for 67 yards. Between Buchner and a few others, Notre Dame rushed for 200+ yards for the third time in the last four games.

Since the loss to Cincinnati, a game in which the offense struggled to get on track, the Fighting Irish have generated 400+ yards in four of five games (and had 500+ in two). The team has played just as well on the defensive side of the ball, forcing nine turnovers in those five games and holding opponents to less than 300 total yards in the last three.

Also Read: New legislation clears path for Illinois mobile sportsbook registration

Stanford Cardinal (3-8 SU, 3-8 ATS)

Had Stanford played Notre Dame after its big win over Oregon earlier in the year, it would not have been too hard to make a case for the Cardinal to upset the Fighting Irish, and the spread would have been a lot lower.

At that point, sophomore QB Tanner McKee averaged around 212 yards a game and completed 65% of his passes. The run game struggled, but the defense did enough to help the team get off to a 3-2 start after the shocking win over then-No. 3 Oregon.

But since then, everything has gone downhill. After not throwing an interception in the first five games, McKee has thrown seven in the four games he played. The offense scored 14 points or less in five of the last six games while opposing offenses have averaged 35.0.

Last week, against Cal, the offense gained 282 yards and scored 11 points. The only touchdown was in garbage time. As for the Stanford defense, the Cal offense had a field day going for 636 yards and 41 points.

Stanford’s run game has struggled through the season, and the passing game has not been much better. According to the stats, the pass defense does not look too bad (fourth in the conference). The Stanford defense allows roughly 10 points a game more than the offense scores (31.3 versus 21.0).

It is hard to win games against anyone playing like that, especially against a quality team like Notre Dame.

Also Read: Iowa, Indiana sports betting set records in October

Betting Analysis

Since the loss to the Bearcats, Notre Dame appears to have found its rhythm. As for Stanford, since the win over Oregon, things have not gone well. With how the rest of the season has played out since the Oregon win, there is no reason to believe Stanford can be competitive against Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish have won the two in the series and will probably make it three in a row Saturday night.