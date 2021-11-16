BetMGM Indiana has introduced a special limited promotion for new bettors. From now until Dec. 31, 2021, new users who sign up for BetMGM Indiana can claim a welcome bonus totaling $1,050.

The first $1,000 comes in the form of a risk-free bet that BetMGM regularly offers to new users no matter how much they deposit. For example, if their first bet is for $500 and it loses, they receive $500 in free bets. That first risk-free bet can be any amount up to $1,000.

This sports betting offer, however, gives new users a free $50 bet no matter how much they deposit.

How To Claim The Bonus

To get your $1,050, you just need to follow a few simple steps:

Sign up for a BetMGM account either on the app or on your computer, then make a deposit. Verify your account. This usually involves confirming your email address by clicking a link BetMGM sends to you. Once you’ve completed verification, you’ll receive your $50 free bet. Next, place your first wager. This is your risk-free bet up to $1,000, so make it count! If your bet loses, you’ll receive your wager amount back in free bets.

Claim two promo offers from BetMGM Indiana

Terms And Conditions

This promotion runs through Dec. 31, 2021. If you claim it, you will not be able to use any other sign-up offers from BetMGM.

If you opt to cash out your first bet before it is settled, you will no longer be eligible for the risk-free bet promotion. Additionally, if you place your first bet using the $50 bet you receive for signing up, you will not be eligible for the risk-free bet promotion. Be sure you place your first wager with your own deposited funds to get the full force of the promotion.

Any free bets you receive must be used within seven days of receipt. Otherwise, they expire. Make sure you place your free bets before that time runs out.

Where Is BetMGM Available?

Midwestern sports bettors can find BetMGM in Indiana, Michigan, and Iowa. The sportsbook may launch in other states in the region soon, but that likely won’t happen by the time this promotion expires. For now, those three states remain the best options for Midwestern sports fans hoping to claim the promotion.