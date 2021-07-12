FanDuel Sportsbook IL Hits New Revenue High In May

FanDuel Sportsbook is emerging as the top mobile sports wagering choice for Illinois bettors. The FanDuel Sportsbook IL app generated more than $19.2 million in revenue in May, marking a new monthly high for FanDuel in the Land of Lincoln.

Overall betting handle topped the half-billion mark for the fifth straight month, with Illinois continuing to persist as the second-largest sports betting market in the US in terms of combined online and retail betting handle.

Despite the return on the state’s in-person registration requirement, online sportsbooks accounted for more than 95% of all betting handle in May. The May 2021 revenue reports released by the Illinois Gaming Board pointed to yet another strong month for one of the nation’s most important sports betting hubs.

ILLINOIS MOBILE SPORTS BETTING HANDLE May 2021

Overall Betting Handle Mobile Betting Handle % Handle From Mobile MTM Handle Change Illinois $507,279,761 $482,503,036 95.1%

-5.6% 2021 Totals $2,769,401,333 $2,670,230,070

96.4%



ILLINOIS MOBILE SPORTS BETTING REVENUE May 2021

Retail Operator Online Skins May 2021 Revenue Month-to-Month Change 2021 YTD Revenue Fairmount Park/Par-A-Dice Gaming Corporation FanDuel Sportsbook $19,216,783

+21.3%

$76,277,981

Casino Queen Inc. DraftKings Sportsbook $6,521,870

-43.0%

$56,205,231

Midwest Gaming & Entertainment BetRivers $4,659,046 -34.5%

$36,009,558 Hawthorne Race Course Inc. PointsBet $2,283,432 -16.9% $17,506,812 Hollywood Casino Aurora Barstool Sportsbook $1,681,335 -55.3%

$10,585,727

Totals $34,362,466 -16.0% $197,799,715



Illinois sportsbooks took $507,279,761 in wagers in May. Of that total, $482,503,036 came from online wagering.

Those numbers put Illinois in the No. 2 spot in the US in terms of both mobile and overall betting handle. Only New Jersey came in ahead of Illinois in overall and online betting handle among states with legal sports betting in May.

Illinois outpaced Nevada ($477,583,774 in combined retail and online betting handle) as the nation’s second-biggest sports betting market for the second straight month. Overall handle in Illinois was down 5.6% month-to-month against April.

FanDuel Sportsbook enjoyed a new monthly revenue high in Illinois. The Illinois version of the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app generated $19,216,783 in revenue in May.

FanDuel’s May revenue total outpaced DraftKings Sportsbook ($6,521,870 in May revenue) by a nearly three-to-one margin. FanDuel Sportsbook generated $85.3 million in online betting handle in May, while DraftKings Sportsbook took just under $58 million in bets.

An unusually high 22.5% hold for FanDuel led to a much wider discrepancy between revenues for FanDuel and DraftKings when compared to betting handle between the state’s two biggest sportsbooks.

FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetRivers dominate the landscape of online sports betting in Illinois. Out of six online sports betting apps, the three top brands account for more than 85% of mobile sports betting revenue in the state in 2021.

Online sports betting generated $5,154,370 in state tax for Illinois in May.