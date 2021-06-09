Top Pages

Illinois Finishes April As The Second-Largest Sports Betting Market In The US

Written By: Geoff Fisk
Published: Jun 9, 2021
Updated: Jun 9, 2021

Illinois went live with mobile sports betting in June 2020, and ten months later the Land of Lincoln has emerged as the No. 2 online sports betting market in the nation.

The state’s online sportsbooks took $513.2 million in wagers in April. Overall betting handle came in at $537.1 million, with mobile wagers representing 95.5% of that figure.

Only New Jersey ($681.17 million) generated more wagers from online sportsbooks in April. The Illinois market remained strong, despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker reinstating the state’s in-person registration requirement for new online sportsbook accounts on April 4.

The $537.1 million in combined online and retail handle made Illinois the second-largest overall sports betting market in the US in April. Pennsylvania ($479.4 million) and Nevada ($457.8 million) came in at No. 3 and No. 4 on that list.

ILLINOIS MOBILE SPORTS BETTING HANDLE April 2021

 Overall Betting HandleMobile Betting Handle% Handle From MobileMTM Handle Change
Illinois$537,158,723
$513,245,932
95.5%-15.2%
2021 Totals$2,262,121,572
$2,187,727,03496.7%

ILLINOIS MOBILE SPORTS BETTING REVENUE April 2021

Retail OperatorOnline SkinsApril 2021 RevenueMonth-to-Month Change2021 YTD Revenue
Fairmount Park/Par-A-Dice Gaming CorporationFanDuel Sportsbook$15,846,643+23.9%$57,061,198
Casino Queen Inc.DraftKings Sportsbook$11,451,113-7.3%$49,683,361
Midwest Gaming & EntertainmentBetRivers$7,116,967
-4.7%$31,350,512
Hollywood Casino AuroraBarstool Sportsbook$3,763,354
-26.8%$8,904,392
Hawthorne Race Course Inc.PointsBet$2,748,855-37.2%$15,223,380
Totals$40,926,933
-2.9%$163,437,249

Overall betting handle dropped 15.2% month-to-month against March, Illinois’ all-time best month as a sports betting industry. That same trend emerged in almost every state with legal sports betting, however, as the winter sports season came to an end.

Illinois produced the second-highest monthly mobile sports betting revenue total of any US state in April. The state’s online sportsbooks generated $40,926,933 in total revenue, with the state taking $6,641,158 in online sports betting revenue tax collection.

FanDuel Sportsbook rules the mobile sports betting landscape in Illinois. FanDuel ended April as the only mobile sportsbook to post a month-to-month revenue gain in April, collecting $15,846,643 in revenue.

DraftKings Sportsbook and BetRivers persist as viable products in the Illinois market as well. FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetRivers combined account for 84.5% of all online sports betting revenue in Illinois in 2021.

Barstool Sportsbook and PointsBet rounded out the selection of sportsbooks offering statewide online sports betting in April.

Geoff Fisk

Geoff Fisk is a San Diego-based freelance writer, specializing in the poker and gambling industries. He’s written for numerous platforms and has traveled the globe as a live poker tournament reporter. Geoff’s interests include the legal online poker industry in the U.S. and abroad.
