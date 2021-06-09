Illinois went live with mobile sports betting in June 2020, and ten months later the Land of Lincoln has emerged as the No. 2 online sports betting market in the nation.
The state’s online sportsbooks took $513.2 million in wagers in April. Overall betting handle came in at $537.1 million, with mobile wagers representing 95.5% of that figure.
Only New Jersey ($681.17 million) generated more wagers from online sportsbooks in April. The Illinois market remained strong, despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker reinstating the state’s in-person registration requirement for new online sportsbook accounts on April 4.
The $537.1 million in combined online and retail handle made Illinois the second-largest overall sports betting market in the US in April. Pennsylvania ($479.4 million) and Nevada ($457.8 million) came in at No. 3 and No. 4 on that list.
ILLINOIS MOBILE SPORTS BETTING HANDLE April 2021
|Overall Betting Handle
|Mobile Betting Handle
|% Handle From Mobile
|MTM Handle Change
|Illinois
|$537,158,723
|$513,245,932
|95.5%
|-15.2%
|2021 Totals
|$2,262,121,572
|$2,187,727,034
|96.7%
ILLINOIS MOBILE SPORTS BETTING REVENUE April 2021
|Retail Operator
|Online Skins
|April 2021 Revenue
|Month-to-Month Change
|2021 YTD Revenue
|Fairmount Park/Par-A-Dice Gaming Corporation
|FanDuel Sportsbook
|$15,846,643
|+23.9%
|$57,061,198
|Casino Queen Inc.
|DraftKings Sportsbook
|$11,451,113
|-7.3%
|$49,683,361
|Midwest Gaming & Entertainment
|BetRivers
|$7,116,967
|-4.7%
|$31,350,512
|Hollywood Casino Aurora
|Barstool Sportsbook
|$3,763,354
|-26.8%
|$8,904,392
|Hawthorne Race Course Inc.
|PointsBet
|$2,748,855
|-37.2%
|$15,223,380
|Totals
|$40,926,933
|-2.9%
|$163,437,249
Overall betting handle dropped 15.2% month-to-month against March, Illinois’ all-time best month as a sports betting industry. That same trend emerged in almost every state with legal sports betting, however, as the winter sports season came to an end.
Illinois produced the second-highest monthly mobile sports betting revenue total of any US state in April. The state’s online sportsbooks generated $40,926,933 in total revenue, with the state taking $6,641,158 in online sports betting revenue tax collection.
FanDuel Sportsbook rules the mobile sports betting landscape in Illinois. FanDuel ended April as the only mobile sportsbook to post a month-to-month revenue gain in April, collecting $15,846,643 in revenue.
DraftKings Sportsbook and BetRivers persist as viable products in the Illinois market as well. FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetRivers combined account for 84.5% of all online sports betting revenue in Illinois in 2021.
Barstool Sportsbook and PointsBet rounded out the selection of sportsbooks offering statewide online sports betting in April.