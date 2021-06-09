Illinois went live with mobile sports betting in June 2020, and ten months later the Land of Lincoln has emerged as the No. 2 online sports betting market in the nation.

The state’s online sportsbooks took $513.2 million in wagers in April. Overall betting handle came in at $537.1 million, with mobile wagers representing 95.5% of that figure.

Only New Jersey ($681.17 million) generated more wagers from online sportsbooks in April. The Illinois market remained strong, despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker reinstating the state’s in-person registration requirement for new online sportsbook accounts on April 4.

The $537.1 million in combined online and retail handle made Illinois the second-largest overall sports betting market in the US in April. Pennsylvania ($479.4 million) and Nevada ($457.8 million) came in at No. 3 and No. 4 on that list.

ILLINOIS MOBILE SPORTS BETTING HANDLE April 2021

Overall Betting Handle Mobile Betting Handle % Handle From Mobile MTM Handle Change Illinois $537,158,723

$513,245,932

95.5% -15.2% 2021 Totals $2,262,121,572

$2,187,727,034 96.7%

ILLINOIS MOBILE SPORTS BETTING REVENUE April 2021

Retail Operator Online Skins April 2021 Revenue Month-to-Month Change 2021 YTD Revenue Fairmount Park/Par-A-Dice Gaming Corporation FanDuel Sportsbook $15,846,643 +23.9% $57,061,198 Casino Queen Inc. DraftKings Sportsbook $11,451,113 -7.3% $49,683,361 Midwest Gaming & Entertainment BetRivers $7,116,967

-4.7% $31,350,512 Hollywood Casino Aurora Barstool Sportsbook $3,763,354

-26.8% $8,904,392 Hawthorne Race Course Inc. PointsBet $2,748,855 -37.2% $15,223,380 Totals $40,926,933

-2.9% $163,437,249

Overall betting handle dropped 15.2% month-to-month against March, Illinois’ all-time best month as a sports betting industry. That same trend emerged in almost every state with legal sports betting, however, as the winter sports season came to an end.

Illinois produced the second-highest monthly mobile sports betting revenue total of any US state in April. The state’s online sportsbooks generated $40,926,933 in total revenue, with the state taking $6,641,158 in online sports betting revenue tax collection.

FanDuel Sportsbook rules the mobile sports betting landscape in Illinois. FanDuel ended April as the only mobile sportsbook to post a month-to-month revenue gain in April, collecting $15,846,643 in revenue.

DraftKings Sportsbook and BetRivers persist as viable products in the Illinois market as well. FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetRivers combined account for 84.5% of all online sports betting revenue in Illinois in 2021.

Barstool Sportsbook and PointsBet rounded out the selection of sportsbooks offering statewide online sports betting in April.