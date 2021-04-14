Since debuting the first online sportsbooks in June 2020, Illinois’ mobile wagering market experienced revenue gains in seven consecutive months. That streak of month-to-month increases came to an end in February, according to revenue reports from the Illinois Gaming Board.

After setting an all-time high for the state in January, February’s mobile sports betting revenue declined 29.3% month-to-month. The state’s five online sportsbooks produced just under $33.3 million in revenue in February.

That dip in revenue matches a trend that saw most US sports betting states realize month-to-month revenue declines from February. With the fall/winter sports season wrapping up, US sportsbooks started looking ahead to prime basketball betting season, as well as the start of the MLB season.

Illinois Mobile Sports Betting Revenue February 2021

Retail Operator Online Skins February 2021 Revenue Month-to-Month Change 2021 YTD Revenue Par-A-Dice Gaming Corporation FanDuel Sportsbook $11,687,280 -30.2% $28,421,696 Casino Queen Inc. DraftKings Sportsbook $10,328,826 -33.6% $25,873,346 Midwest Gaming & Entertainment BetRivers $6,620,342

-34.7% $16,763,675 Hawthorne Race Course Inc. PointsBet $3,928,123

-5.8% $8,098,579 Elgin Riverboat Resort William Hill $722,226 +46.7% $1,214,407 Totals $33,286,797

-40.1% $80,371,702

FanDuel, DraftKings Lead the Illinois Market

The nation’s two biggest sports betting brands continue to pull away from BetRivers for the top shares in the Illinois mobile wagering market.

FanDuel Sportsbook produced just under $11.69 million in February, good for 35.1% of the state’s monthly mobile sports betting revenue. DraftKings Sportsbook came in just behind FanDuel, with just under $10.33 million in revenue for a 31% market share.

Four of the state’s five online sportsbooks posted net revenue declines from January to February. Only William Hill Sportsbook showed month-to-month gains, but the sports betting giant still looks up at the rest of the competition (including PointsBet) in the battle for Illinois’ mobile betting dollars.

Mobile betting handle didn’t take the dramatic dip reflected in the February revenue figures. Illinois’ mobile sportsbooks took just under $509.8 million in wagers for the month, marking a 12.3% decline from January.

That $509.8 million places Illinois as the No. 2 mobile sports betting market in the US by handle. Only New Jersey took more online sports bets in February, with $689.2 million in wagers.

February could mark the end of the mobile sports betting boom in Illinois, however. For the past nine months, COVID-19 considerations have prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker to waive the state’s in-person requirement for online sportsbook registration.

That era came to an end on April 4, as Gov. Pritzker elected to reinstate the in-person registration requirement. Illinois sports bettors must now make a trip to the retail casino license partner of an online sportsbook to sign up for a mobile sports betting account.

The Illinois Gaming Board’s customizable revenue reports can be accessed here.