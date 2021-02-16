Iowa Sports Betting: theScore Bet Now Live In The Hawkeye State

Today, theScore Bet launched in Iowa, bringing a new online sportsbook to residents of the Hawkeye State. TheScore is a media and sports betting brand that combines sports coverage with a user-friendly betting interface.

Iowa marks theScore’s fourth US launch, following Colorado, Indiana, and New Jersey. The brand is also expected to become a market leader in Canada once the country’s single-event betting legislation passes.

To join the Iowa market, theScore Bet inked a multi-state agreement with Penn National Gaming.

“We have expanded theScore Bet to three new markets in the last six months, significantly increasing our footprint,” said John Levy, Founder and CEO, theScore. “We’re thrilled to introduce our mobile sportsbook to Iowans as the college basketball season heats up ahead of the tournament in March. We have a large base of theScore app users in Iowa and now, with the launch of theScore Bet, fans will have easy access to our integrated and technology-driven sports betting experience.”

Available Now On iOS And Android

Iowa sports betting enthusiasts can get in on the action now via theScore Bet’s iOS or Android app. The sportsbook covers all major sporting events.

Additionally, theScore Bet offers a multi-state wallet functionality. This means users in one state where theScore Bet is live can travel to another live market and place bets within the same app. No separate download required. As theScore Bet expands, this could be a huge differentiator that sets the operator apart from major competition.

New users at theScore Bet Iowa can claim a risk-free first bet up to $500.

Iowa Sports Betting

With the addition of theScore Bet, Iowa’s sports betting market is now host to 11 online sportsbooks:

theScore Bet

DraftKings Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook

BetMGM

William Hill

PointsBet

Hard Rock

Elite Sportsbook

Q Sportsbook

BetRivers

BetFred

Iowa is just one of the midwestern states leading the sports betting charge. Neighboring Illinois and nearby Indiana also offer online sports betting. A bit further east, Michigan offers an online gambling superfecta: daily fantasy sports, online casinos, online sports betting, and online poker.