Once again, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has extended the state’s online sports betting registration window. This time, bettors can sign up through February 6 without visiting a retail property.

To many bettors, this will come as no surprise. Pritzker has already extended the deadline six times before, allowing prospective bettors to create an account straight from a mobile device or desktop.

The order comes as part of a package deal. Executive Order 2021-01 renews dozens of executive orders, including 2020-41, which extends online registration.

Register Online Through February 6

Right now, you can sign up for any of Illinois’ five sportsbooks straight from your phone, tablet, or computer. Pritzker has extended the deadline through February 6, but if I was a betting man (and I am), I’d wager that we’ll get another renewal of executive order 2020-41 right around the first week of February.

Here are the five online sportsbooks in Illinois:

More sports betting sites will inevitably come to the Prairie State, but it’s likely some operators are waiting until online registration becomes permanent. The piecemeal, month-by-month approach makes it tough for companies to strategize.

Other Illinois Sportsbooks On The Way?

Right now, there are three contenders likely to become Illinois’ next online sportsbook. The Illinois Gaming Board website offers a list of license applicants, and there are a few operators expected to bring online sports betting to Illinois.

Penn Sports Interactive was granted a temporary operating license in march but has yet to launch a sportsbook. This is probably due to the company’s partnership with Barstool Sportsbook. Barstool is relatively new to the sports betting space and therefore may require some extra time to get up and running in Illinois.

Two other operators have license applications filed with the Illinois Gaming Board: Unibet and BetMGM. Both are big players that could make a splash in Illinois. Stay tuned for more on those launches as Unibet and BetMGM make their respective announcements.