Michigan Sports Betting And Online Casino Launch Roundup

The Great Lakes State is now the Great Online Gambling State. After months of legislative and regulatory rigmarole, Michigan sports betting and online casino gaming sites are officially live.

Here’s a look at the Michigan sports betting and online casino sites authorized for launch today. Note that not all of these sites will go live today; they are simply authorized for launch starting today. Still, most of these sites are already live and taking bets mere minutes after Michigan’s market opened up.

Michigan Online Gambling Apps Live Now

Golden Nugget

FanDuel

BetRivers

William Hill

BetMGM

PointsBet – Sports Only

Draftkings

Barstool Sports – Sports Only

WynnBet

TwinSpires

Get Started With Michigan’s Online Gambling Sites

Eager to get right into the action? Here’s a walkthrough to help you create an account and place a bet with your favorite Michigan online sportsbook or casino.

Pick A Site

Step one should be obvious: choose the site you’d like to use. You aren’t ever limited to one, though. You can choose multiple sites if you prefer to play the field and nab a few bonuses.



One thing to keep in mind: many of Michigan’s authorized operators have online casinos AND online sportsbooks. If you want both, choose one that makes switching between them seamless. In many cases, you can access sports betting and digital casino games within the same app or website.

Need help choosing? Check out some of our top sites below.

Get Prepped On Mobile Or Desktop

You don’t have to choose between mobile or desktop. You can access your preferred sportsbook or casino via both channels once you have an account. But to create your account, it’s easiest to stick with one platform.

You can download an app from the iOS App Store if you’re an iPhone or iPad user. If your preferred site doesn’t have an iOS app yet, you may need to stick with desktop or mobile browsing for now.

If you’re an Android user, visit the webpage of your chose casino or sportsbook. You can download the app directly from the provider’s site. Google doesn’t allow gambling apps in its Play Store marketplace, so you need to get the app straight from the source.

Prefer betting on your computer? Just head to the sportsbook or casino’s website.

Create Your Account

You’ve got the app. Or maybe you’re on a sportsbook/casino webpage. Now it’s time to create your account. Click the “sign up” or “register” button and follow the instructions. Here’s some baseline information you’ll need:

Name

Email address

Residential address

Phone number

Birthdate

Last 4 digits of your Social Security Number (some sites require your full SSN)

You’ll also create a password and, for some sites, a username.

Fund Your Account

Now it’s time to load your account with money so you can actually place bets or play casino games. Find the deposit section of your favored casino or sportsbook to start the process.

You’ll have a number of options to choose from. Usually, online gambling sites offer PayPal, bank transfer, e-check, and credit/debit card as standard payment methods.

You can’t really go wrong with any of these deposit methods, but keep in mind that sometimes banks decline credit or debit card charges at sportsbook or casino sites. If that happens, we recommend shifting to PayPal or e-check.

This is also the step that will likely give you a sportsbook or casino welcome bonus. Make sure you’re taking full advantage of the offers available.

That’s It! Start Betting Now

Sportsbook/casino site? Chose. App? Downloaded. Account? Funded. Now all that’s left is to place a bet. Pursue the odds on your favorite pro or college team or find a casino game and place your wager!

Top Michigan Online Sportsbooks

Need some help choosing a sportsbook? There are 10 available for Michigan bettors. Here are a few of our top recommended sites for new players.

BetRivers Sportsbook

BetRivers has a top-notch sportsbook for Michigan bettors. You’ll find a variety of competitive markets and odds. Whether you’re betting on the underdog or the favorite, you’re likely to find a solid selection of bets at BetRivers.

BetRivers is also known for its new-player-friendly welcome bonus: a 100% deposit match up to $250. It may seem like a small amount compared to bigger sportsbooks, but it only comes with a 1x playthrough requirement. So once you bet your bonus amount one time, you’ll receive the full credit.

Sign up with BetRivers today

William Hill

If you’re new to sports betting, chances are you’ve at least heard of William Hill. It’s a trusted name in the sports betting world, bringing global gambling experience to the Michigan sportsbook scene.

William Hill has it all: a streamlined app, great odds, and a rotating stable of promotions and bonuses.

Sign up with William Hill today

FanDuel Sportsbook

You’ll often hear FanDuel uttered in the same breath as archrival DraftKings. FanDuel is, frankly, one of the very best sportsbooks available anywhere, including in Michigan.

One of FanDuel’s biggest selling points is its incredibly sleek app. It’s arguably the easiest sportsbook to navigate. You can filter for your favorite sports or markets, find promos, make a deposit, and view your live bets all with a few clicks or taps.

On top of the user experience, FanDuel has excellent promos and highly competitive odds. FanDuel often offers the best odds on the underdog, but that’s not always the case. Be sure to look through FanDuel’s lines if you’re shopping for the best odds–there’s a large chance you’ll find them here.

Create your FanDuel sportsbook account

The Best Michigan Online Casinos

With eight online casinos launching in Michigan, it can be tough to parse out which ones offer the best overall experience. We’ve done some of the work for you. Here are a few of our favorite Michigan online casino sites.

Golden Nugget

Golden Nugget is a massive name in the online casino world, and it will undoubtedly become a leader in the Great Lakes State. That’s all for good reason, too. Golden Nugget has one of the best game libraries of any online casino. Choose from a gargantuan list of slots or table games to play, and keep an eye out for live dealer games, which are expected to launch soon in Michigan.

Play at Golden Nugget online casino

FanDuel Casino

FanDuel is owned by Flutter NEtrtinment, a European online gambling juggernaut. Although most people synonymize FanDuel with sports betting, the company actually has one of the best online casinos on offer today. That’s thanks in part ot Flutter’s depth of experience in Europe, where online gambling has long been part of the culture.

You can expect great bonuses and a huge selection of games at FanDuel’s Michigan online casino.

Get started with FanDuel Casino

BetRivers

Rush Street Interactive runs BetRivers. The company has a wealth of experience bringing online casino games ot players, and the Michigan market is the next frontier for BetRivers. You can shoe from a wide array of titles at BetRivers, so you’ll always have plenty of games to try.

Play at BetRivers Casino today

The Tip Of The Iceberg

Of course, we’ve only scratched the surface here. Michigan has a great line-up of online operators already live or coming soon. Stay tuned for more Michigan news as online casinos and sportsbooks come to the state.