Indiana is looking to expand its gambling laws to allow online casinos to operate in the state. State Senator Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute) has introduced Senate Bill 417.

Senate Bill 417 would allow the Hoosier State’s 14 casinos and racinos to add online casino games and poker to their digital offerings. If the bill passes, properties would need a separate license to offer online casino and poker. Existing sports betting licenses would not apply.

Building On Sportsbook Success

The Indiana Gaming Commission’s revenue reports for Indiana tell a great story for the Hoosier State. In December 2020, Indiana sports betting sites brought in $313 million, well surpassing the previous record set just a month prior: $251 million.

Indiana’s sportsbooks have taken $2.2 billion in wagers since going live in October of 2019.

Simply put, Indiana is seeing massive success from legal sports betting. It should come as no surprise that the state is looking to capitalize on the revenue opportunity. This is especially true in the midst of a global pandemic that has caused many sharp drops in earnings for markets without online gambling options, such as Michigan.

Operators At The Ready?

The Indiana sports betting scene currently hosts a plethora of online sportsbooks. Major players such as William Hill, BetRivers, FanDuel, DraftKings, and PointsBet already have a strong foothold in the state.

But it’s not just the usual suspects making waves in Indiana. Unibet, BetAmerica (soon becoming TwinSpires), Caesars Sportsbook, and others are building audiences in the Indiana market.

All of those companies are highly likely to prepare for the eventual legalization of Indiana online casinos. In fact, many of them already have online casinos live in states where they’re legal. New Jersey and Pennsylvania are the biggest online casino states, but Michigan is gearing up for its own launch and will likely be a huge market for online casino games.

It’s yet to be seen how this bill will fare, but it presents a massive growth opportunity for Indiana.